Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Available for move-in now! Beautiful Villagewalk at Lake Nona: 2 master suites, 2 living rooms, fenced yard with private side yard, lots of storage throughout. Internet and Basic Cable included, lawn care is taken care of. Gated community of Villagewalk at Lake Nona offers an onsite fitness center, 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, gas station, store/restaurant and more.