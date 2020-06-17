112 E Orlando St

Amenities
Charming 2 bed / 1 bath Bungalow with a large FENCED backyard conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, shopping, & major roadways! - Charming 2 bed / 1 bath Bungalow with a PRIVATE FENCED backyard conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Advent Health, shopping, & major roadways. This home features a BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM with smart phone technology, a functional floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, wood floors throughout the living space, ceiling fans in all rooms, newer DOUBLE PANE windows, updated fixtures, & a detached ONE CAR GARAGE. Lawn Care included! WASHER/ DRYER INCLUDED!! PET FRIENDLY! MUST SEE!
