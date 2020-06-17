All apartments in Orlando
112 E Orlando St
112 E Orlando St

112 W Orlando Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 W Orlando Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed / 1 bath Bungalow with a large FENCED backyard conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, shopping, & major roadways! - Charming 2 bed / 1 bath Bungalow with a PRIVATE FENCED backyard conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Advent Health, shopping, & major roadways. This home features a BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM with smart phone technology, a functional floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, wood floors throughout the living space, ceiling fans in all rooms, newer DOUBLE PANE windows, updated fixtures, & a detached ONE CAR GARAGE. Lawn Care included! WASHER/ DRYER INCLUDED!! PET FRIENDLY! MUST SEE!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2341698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 E Orlando St have any available units?
112 E Orlando St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 E Orlando St have?
Some of 112 E Orlando St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 E Orlando St currently offering any rent specials?
112 E Orlando St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 E Orlando St pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 E Orlando St is pet friendly.
Does 112 E Orlando St offer parking?
Yes, 112 E Orlando St offers parking.
Does 112 E Orlando St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 E Orlando St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 E Orlando St have a pool?
No, 112 E Orlando St does not have a pool.
Does 112 E Orlando St have accessible units?
No, 112 E Orlando St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 E Orlando St have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 E Orlando St does not have units with dishwashers.
