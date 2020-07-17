All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

1112 West New Hampshire Street

1112 New Hampshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 New Hampshire Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Enjoy this lovely 1940s 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the highly desirable neighborhood of College Park. The Master Suite is upstairs and has its own private balcony overlooking your backyard oasis and pool! This two story home boasts a 2 car garage with a finished bonus room above, great for an office, play room, or guest room. You will love your backyard oasis with a sparkling pool and sand area to play in like your at the Beach! It's the perfect place to entertain your friends and family all year long. Close to all of the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer, and only one block from the wonderful Dartmouth Park and Playground. You won't want to miss out on this beautiful home! Washer and Dryer included! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 West New Hampshire Street have any available units?
1112 West New Hampshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 West New Hampshire Street have?
Some of 1112 West New Hampshire Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 West New Hampshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
1112 West New Hampshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 West New Hampshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 West New Hampshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 1112 West New Hampshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 1112 West New Hampshire Street offers parking.
Does 1112 West New Hampshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 West New Hampshire Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 West New Hampshire Street have a pool?
Yes, 1112 West New Hampshire Street has a pool.
Does 1112 West New Hampshire Street have accessible units?
No, 1112 West New Hampshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 West New Hampshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 West New Hampshire Street has units with dishwashers.
