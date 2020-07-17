1112 West New Hampshire Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Enjoy this lovely 1940s 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the highly desirable neighborhood of College Park. The Master Suite is upstairs and has its own private balcony overlooking your backyard oasis and pool! This two story home boasts a 2 car garage with a finished bonus room above, great for an office, play room, or guest room. You will love your backyard oasis with a sparkling pool and sand area to play in like your at the Beach! It's the perfect place to entertain your friends and family all year long. Close to all of the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer, and only one block from the wonderful Dartmouth Park and Playground. You won't want to miss out on this beautiful home! Washer and Dryer included! Call today!