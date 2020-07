Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry basketball court bbq/grill coffee bar fire pit hot tub tennis court

Experience a life of luxury at Lakeside Villas in Orlando, Florida. Lakeside Villas are situated next to the shores of beautiful Lake Nan and conveniently located near downtown Orlando, UCF, Full Sail, and Valencia. Our uniquely designed one and two bedroom floor plans have many features and amenities to ensure the utmost comfort for any lifestyle. At Lakeside Villas you can enjoy boating, jet skiing, fishing and swimming year round. Don't miss the chance to experience lakeside living at Lakeside Villas!