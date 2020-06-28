All apartments in Orlando
104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD

104 S Lawsona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

104 S Lawsona Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Custom Built Executive 4 bedroom , 4 bath home... with game room, foyer, office, family room, formal dining room, formal living room with wood burning fire place, and amazing outdoor space. This is an well maintained home with custom features ; travertine tile, real hard wood floors, custom paint, custom rod iron stairwell, had painted foyer and stairwell, and many more. The kitchen has all appliances, built in cook top, built in stoves, dishwasher, frig, disposal.... granite counter tops, wood cabinets, built in breakfast nook... bay window, and kitchen fully open to family room. Family room has hard wood floors, and French doors which lead to covered rear porch and pool patio. Master suite is upstairs with large bedroom, large bathroom with garden tub, glass shower, custom sinks, two large walk in his/hers closets... her closet is 14 x 13 with all custom built in shelves. Exterior is a fully fenced yard with in ground pool, full out door kitchen, and out door lounge, including tv and fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have any available units?
104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
