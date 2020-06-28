104 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Custom Built Executive 4 bedroom , 4 bath home... with game room, foyer, office, family room, formal dining room, formal living room with wood burning fire place, and amazing outdoor space. This is an well maintained home with custom features ; travertine tile, real hard wood floors, custom paint, custom rod iron stairwell, had painted foyer and stairwell, and many more. The kitchen has all appliances, built in cook top, built in stoves, dishwasher, frig, disposal.... granite counter tops, wood cabinets, built in breakfast nook... bay window, and kitchen fully open to family room. Family room has hard wood floors, and French doors which lead to covered rear porch and pool patio. Master suite is upstairs with large bedroom, large bathroom with garden tub, glass shower, custom sinks, two large walk in his/hers closets... her closet is 14 x 13 with all custom built in shelves. Exterior is a fully fenced yard with in ground pool, full out door kitchen, and out door lounge, including tv and fireplace