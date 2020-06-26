All apartments in Orlando
Location

1038 Winterberry Lane, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf

Amenities

garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2bd/2ba home has a spacious Kitchen and living room. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator and range. It has tile and carpet flooring throughout, a 2 car garage and a fenced-in back yard. Located minutes fro the 408, local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Winterberry Ln have any available units?
1038 Winterberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Winterberry Ln have?
Some of 1038 Winterberry Ln's amenities include garage, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Winterberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Winterberry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Winterberry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Winterberry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1038 Winterberry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Winterberry Ln offers parking.
Does 1038 Winterberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Winterberry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Winterberry Ln have a pool?
No, 1038 Winterberry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Winterberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 1038 Winterberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Winterberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Winterberry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
