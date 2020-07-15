Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oakland Park, FL
/
3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR
Last updated July 15 2020
3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR
3119 Oakland Shores Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3119 Oakland Shores Drive, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Oakland Forest
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR have any available units?
3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakland Park, FL
.
What amenities does 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR have?
Some of 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR currently offering any rent specials?
3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR pet-friendly?
No, 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakland Park
.
Does 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR offer parking?
No, 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR does not offer parking.
Does 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR have a pool?
Yes, 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR has a pool.
Does 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR have accessible units?
No, 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR does not have units with air conditioning.
