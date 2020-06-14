Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

185 Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL with garage

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
220 NW 47th St
220 Northwest 47th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Simply amazing remodeled 2/2 in Oakland Park for rent. Close to I95, restaurants and malls, Wilton Manors and minutes from the beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Corals
1 Unit Available
3432 NE 15th Ave
3432 Northeast 15th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1732 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in "Hot" Oakland Park. Walking distance to the Arts & Entertainment District. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Tall ceilings, modern kitchen, and baths. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Corals
1 Unit Available
4751 NE 13th Ter
4751 Northeast 13th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1784 sqft
Impeccable, fully furnished pool home in sought after East Coral Heights.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
1801 Coral Heights Blvd.
1801 Coral Heights Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2315 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Grove
1 Unit Available
The Isles 3228
3228 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
****AVAILABLE JULY 8 The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2831 207
2831 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!! Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Park Central Business District
1 Unit Available
4224 N Dixie Hwy 86
4224 Dixie Highway, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 86 Available 07/01/20 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village - Property Id: 288925 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village. 3 bed - 2 1/2 bath / attached 1 car garage / UV privacy screened in lanai.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Orange Grove Manors
1 Unit Available
3021 NW 30th Ter
3021 Northwest 30th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
STUNNING RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
North Corals
1 Unit Available
4501 North East 18th Avenue
4501 NE 18th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna today at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bathroom halfplex in the heart of delightful Florinada neighborhood.

1 of 28

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2871 209
2871 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
981 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...

1 of 25

Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1356 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
Results within 1 mile of Oakland Park
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wilton Manors
18 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
11 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,695
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
5430 NE 17th Terr
5430 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seasonal Rental, 2 night minimum, available weekly & monthly as well. Nightly, weekly & monthly rates vary. Call owner/agent for current pricing. Come relax & vacation in this beautiful private resort like sanctuary, over 2,700 sq ft corner lot.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
320 NE 21st Ct
320 Northeast 21st Court, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1830 sqft
Spacious 2 story corner unit newer townhouse.Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry & counter space. Full one car garage with guest parking in the front and back.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2415 MIDDLE RIVER DR
2415 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,999
4967 sqft
Award winning developer's private residence! Gated entrance & lush landscaping designed by George Keen offer ultimate security & privacy.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2608 NE 27th Ter
2608 Northeast 27th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3230 sqft
This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
560 NW 12 Street
560 NW 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1192 sqft
Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment with an attached garage in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Brand new modern construction. Gold fixtures, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, impact windows. No expense spared. Owner agent.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
1821 NE 65th St
1821 Northeast 65th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM TOP TO BELOW BOTTOM. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, pool, 2 car garage, laundry room, formal dining room and open kitchen with huge 14ft cooking island. 24 x 48 European porcelain tile throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
2050 NE 62nd St
2050 Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,860
1601 sqft
Opportunity! Magnificent Rare Find oversized, renovated residence, in desirable Imperial Point; boasts an open floor plan, new kitchen, utility room with washer and dryer, pool, full size deck for sun drenched dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oakland Park, FL

Oakland Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

