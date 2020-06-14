/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:20 AM
256 Furnished Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1528 NE 33rd St
1528 Northeast 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Awesome, furnished 1-bedroom/1-bathroom front unit of a duplex in a great central location close to Wilton Manors, the beach, Downtown Fort Lauderdale & the Oakland Park Culinary District. Nicely furnished with a modern touch.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
1930 NE 45th St
1930 Northeast 45th Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Next apartment at Coral Ridge offers stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Oakland Park
1 Unit Available
3860 NE 10TH AVE
3860 Northeast 10th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$1,050
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
AMAZING AND GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED MODERN STUDIO WITH A FULL BATHROOM FOR RENT. APARTMENT COMES WITH NEW KITCHEN AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOP, NEW ICE COLD CENTRAL A/C WITH NEST SYSTEM, NEW IMPACT WINDOWS, AND DOORS, TOTALLY FENCED IN PROPERTY.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1607 NE 32ND ST
1607 Northeast 32nd Street, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$975
350 sqft
AMAZING COZY EFFICIENCY APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, FULLY FURNISHED WITH SLICK DESIGN, 40' TV, NEW BAMBOO FLOOR, REMOLDED BATHROOM, ALL LINENS AND KITCHENWARE INCLUDED, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
4701 NE 2nd Ave
4701 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
Newly renovated three bedroom one bath house on one of the nicest streets in N Andrews Gardens Gardens. Property is offered partially furnished (as seen in pictures). Lawn maintenance included in rent.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Corals
1 Unit Available
4751 NE 13th Ter
4751 Northeast 13th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1784 sqft
Impeccable, fully furnished pool home in sought after East Coral Heights.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Corals
1 Unit Available
1573 NE 45th St
1573 NE 45th St, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
GREAT LOCATION BETWEEN US 1 AND DIXIE HWY IN CORAL HEIGHTS * 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH DUPLEX WITH FLORIDA ROOM * FLORIDA ROOM CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE/ 3RD BEDROOM * MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOM * PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE UNIT WITH FULL SIZE
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 20
4400 NE 20th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
1801 Coral Heights Blvd.
1801 Coral Heights Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2315 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
4850 NE 5th Ave
4850 Northeast 5th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1040 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family home comes fully furnished and equipped in Oakland Park! Stainless steel appliances, Impact windows, large partially fenced back yard, and driveway for 2 vehicles.
Results within 1 mile of Oakland Park
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,695
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
707 NE 22nd Dr
707 Northeast 22nd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 07/15/20 Wilton Manors Newly Renovated - Property Id: 275099 Short term rental available in the heart of Wilton Manors within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bars, clubs.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
5811 NE 14th Ln
5811 Northeast 14th Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1809 sqft
Furnished 3 Bed, 3 Bath Prime Waterfront corner lot in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront! - 1 of only 6 prime waterfront corner lots in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront with fixed bridges & a 6' clearance at high tide. A 12,159 sq. ft.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1791 NE 4th Avenue
1791 Northeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1760 sqft
Waterfront Furnished Townhome on Wilton Dr. - Property Id: 282401 Spacious furnished newly updated 2 bedroom/2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 32nd Ave
3301 Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1111 sqft
Calling all Snowbirds! Amazing Seasonal Rental Available November 1st 2020 - May 1st 2021. 6 Month Lease Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 baths corner unit exquisitely updated and fully remodeled.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
5430 NE 17th Terr
5430 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seasonal Rental, 2 night minimum, available weekly & monthly as well. Nightly, weekly & monthly rates vary. Call owner/agent for current pricing. Come relax & vacation in this beautiful private resort like sanctuary, over 2,700 sq ft corner lot.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3051 NE 47th Ct
3051 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
1070 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 1st floor unit at desirable Coral Ridge Country Club Estates overlooking wide canal with direct ocean access & pool . Dock your Boat . 1 Bedroom can be converted to 2nd bedroom or office.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
2175 NE 56th St
2175 Northeast 56th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two bedrooms, one bathroom apartment! Recently remodeled. The property comes fully furnished, it features impact windows, spacious and bright living area and a nice and cozy dining area as well.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
5712 NE 17th Ter
5712 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
AMAZING FULLY FURNISHED AND WELL KEPT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM APARTMENT, WITH SPACIOUS KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, SCREENED PATIO. CENTRAL A/C, LAUNDRY ROOM, IMPACT WINDOWS. GORGEOUS TERRAZZO FLOORING.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3115 NE 28th St
3115 Northeast 28th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Ground floor unit just west of A1A and a short stroll to the beach. Tile floor throughout, furnished or unfurnished. Below ground pool, waterfront building. Shopping, dining and beach nearby.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
57 NE 24th St
57 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 bed, 2 bath in a Key West resort style property. Just 4 blocks to the center of Wilton Drive and just a 10 minute drive to Ft Lauderdale beach, downtown and Las Olas. Fully furnished and includes water, sewer, trash, electric, WiFi & streaming TV.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Middle River Terrace
1 Unit Available
834 NE 18th Ct
834 Northeast 18th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
Former Air BnB, tastefully decorated and fully furnished*all utilities & internet included*short or long-term lease possible*corner private unit just steps to Wilton Manors, the beaches, downtown Fort Lauderdale and more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2200 Lazy Ln
2200 Lazy Lane, Lazy Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
3115 sqft
IN THE ELEGANT, SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF LAZY LAKE/WILTON MANORS, BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN A HOUSE, WITH SHARED BATHROOM. FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.HAVE THE FEELING OF BEING IN A SPA VACATION IN THIS SANCTUARY HOUSE WITH 0.
