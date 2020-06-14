233 Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1607 NE 32ND ST
1607 Northeast 32nd Street, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$975
350 sqft
AMAZING COZY EFFICIENCY APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, FULLY FURNISHED WITH SLICK DESIGN, 40' TV, NEW BAMBOO FLOOR, REMOLDED BATHROOM, ALL LINENS AND KITCHENWARE INCLUDED, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
116 Lake Emerald Dr
116 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
3020 NE 16th Ave
3020 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
2/2 at a great value in River Shores, a gated community featuring dockage for small boats and kayaks, beautiful pool area on the Middle River and a gym close to Wilton Manors, 1-95, and the beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
3417 Northwest 44th Street
3417 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
3417 Northwest 44th Street Apt #20C, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Oakland Park
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wilton Manors
8 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 10 at 07:17pm
3 Units Available
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 27th St 1
611 Northeast 27th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Tranquil 2/2 Walking Distance to Wilton Drive - Property Id: 268850 Location, location, location! This property is 2 blocks from the famous Wilton drive and less than 3 miles from Las Olas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 28th Street 4
611 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2400 sqft
Wilton Walk Townhomes - Property Id: 150428 Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Manors. Features include 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Master bathroom with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4
2801 NE 49th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 Available 07/01/20 Coral Ridge 1/1 Cozy Corner Unit - Call or Text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 today to schedule showing! Nicely updated with neutral colors and beautiful dark wood floors, two mini-split A/C units plus plenty

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2608 NE 27th Ter
2608 Northeast 27th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3230 sqft
This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1775 N. Andrews Square #110
1775 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
975 sqft
Look no further for an apartment that is gorgeous, updated appliances with a tasteful movie lover theme. From the vintage posters of classic movies, to full painted arts of beloved classics. California closet, amazing stone showers.
Results within 5 miles of Oakland Park
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,607
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Lake Ridge
25 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,507
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,550
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Victoria Park
25 Units Available
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,729
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
35 Units Available
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,609
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,739
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
Flagler Heights
20 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oakland Park, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakland Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

