apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:34 AM
113 Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Oakland Forest
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
5250 NE 6th Ave
5250 Northeast 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
940 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with large, open concept kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Split floorplan with two master suites! Stackable washer & dryer in unit! Semi-private entrance surrounded by lush green
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1871 NW 36th St
1871 Northwest 36th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1667 sqft
This is the ticket. Fully furninshed private home with heated pool. Ocean access from the wide canal. Some Bridges. Deeded dock. Wonderful place to hang your hat. Master bath off pool area. Out door shower and hot tub.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
206 Lake Pointe Dr
206 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Forest
3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR
3119 Oakland Shores Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR in Oakland Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Brook
3040 NE 16th Ave
3040 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
MUST SEE !!! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED BRIGHT UNIT, MOVE IN & TURN KEY READY. DECORATOR, CUSTOM TILED FLOORS IN LR,DR,KITCHEN & BALCONY.ARCHITECTURALLY COMPELLING FRAMED MIRROR & ACCENT COLUMNS IN LR,DR. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
311 Northwest 54th Street
311 Northwest 54th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
151 Northeast 51st Street
151 Northeast 51st Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
990 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
460 Northeast 56th Street
460 Northeast 56th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
998 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004
2622 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
****Available IMMEDIATELY** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Forest
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
114 Lake Emerald Dr
114 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
920 sqft
Never Ending Lake Views in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 24 hour man gated, resort style community. Kitchen and Bathrooms have just been remolded. Impact Windows being installed.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
531 NW 38th St
531 Northwest 38th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
531 NW 38th St Available 07/16/20 Wilton Manors 3 bedroom 2 bath, Pool home with fenced in yard! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath situated on a large lot in the highly desired neighborhood of Lloyd Estates.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
Lake Emerald 118 207
118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
920 sqft
***Available IMMEDIATELY***** Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald! Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Brook
3045 NE 16th Ave
3045 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
LUXURIOUS STUDIO . APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN GORGEOUS PROPERTY. KITCHEN, GORGEOUS BATHROOM AND BEAUTIFUL POOL. NEW WOOD FLOORS, SUPER HIGH-END BATHROOM WITH JETTED TUBS AND GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
111 Lake Emerald Dr
111 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Watch the sunset from your private screened in patio overlooking the magnificent 168 acre Lake Emerald. This beautifully remodeled corner unit boasts Stainless steel appliances and a Walk-In Closet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Garden Acres
850 E Commercial Blvd
850 East Commercial Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
790 sqft
Perfect location on Commercial Blvd and Dixie Hwy. Next to Publix Supermarket and across the street from Northeast Shopping Plaza. 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Unit, all tiled, new kitchen cabinets and countertop, freshly painted in beautiful neutral color.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
1801 Coral Heights Blvd.
1801 Coral Heights Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2315 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
213 Lake Pointe Dr #203
213 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
890 sqft
213 Lake Pointe #203 * 2 beds/ 2 baths - Spacious 2 bedroom /2 bath Apartment for Rent. Enjoy the following amenities: Reserved Parking. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Gated Community. 24/7 Security Guard. Pool and Clubhouse. Tennis Court.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
659 W Oakland Park Blvd
659 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
685 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1st floor furnished condo in a wonderful Senior Community. Must be at least 45 yrs old. Very well appointed throughout. Prime location near Heated pool, Clubhouse common laundry, parking. The complex has also been renovated.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Brook
3050 NE 16th Ave
3050 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1133 sqft
Off-season, short term rental only. Spacious and comfortable condo with relaxing screened in balcony, in a gated community. Situated on the NE side of town within minutes to bustling downtown Wilton Manors and the beautiful beaches.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2440 NW 33rd St #1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
