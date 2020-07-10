/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM
513 Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
27 Units Available
Oakland Forest
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1991 NW 32nd Ct
1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875 This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004
2622 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
****Available IMMEDIATELY** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
1930 NE 45th St
1930 Northeast 45th Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Next apartment at Coral Ridge offers stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
220 NW 47th St
220 Northwest 47th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Simply amazing remodeled 2/2 in Oakland Park for rent. Close to I95, restaurants and malls, Wilton Manors and minutes from the beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
5250 NE 6th Ave
5250 Northeast 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
940 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with large, open concept kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Split floorplan with two master suites! Stackable washer & dryer in unit! Semi-private entrance surrounded by lush green
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1871 NW 36th St
1871 Northwest 36th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1667 sqft
This is the ticket. Fully furninshed private home with heated pool. Ocean access from the wide canal. Some Bridges. Deeded dock. Wonderful place to hang your hat. Master bath off pool area. Out door shower and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
206 Lake Pointe Dr
206 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect Gardens
324 NW 41ST ST
324 NW 41st St, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Large 3/2 with fenced yard and large patio. Laundry room with front loader washer and dryer, stainless appliances, tankless water heater, high impact windows and doors, and much more.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Forest
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Corals
3432 NE 15th Ave
3432 Northeast 15th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1732 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in "Hot" Oakland Park. Walking distance to the Arts & Entertainment District. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Tall ceilings, modern kitchen, and baths. Large 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
531 NW 38th St
531 Northwest 38th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
531 NW 38th St Available 07/16/20 Wilton Manors 3 bedroom 2 bath, Pool home with fenced in yard! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath situated on a large lot in the highly desired neighborhood of Lloyd Estates.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
Lake Emerald 118 207
118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
920 sqft
***Available IMMEDIATELY***** Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald! Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
1801 Coral Heights Blvd.
1801 Coral Heights Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2315 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Corals
1528 NE 33rd St
1528 Northeast 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Awesome, FURNISHED, ANNUAL RENTAL. 1-bedroom/1-bathroom front unit of a duplex in a great central location close to Wilton Manors, the beach, Downtown Fort Lauderdale & the Oakland Park Culinary District. Nicely furnished with a modern touch.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
213 Lake Pointe Dr #203
213 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
890 sqft
213 Lake Pointe #203 * 2 beds/ 2 baths - Spacious 2 bedroom /2 bath Apartment for Rent. Enjoy the following amenities: Reserved Parking. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Gated Community. 24/7 Security Guard. Pool and Clubhouse. Tennis Court.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5432 NE 1st Ter
5432 Northeast 1st Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
828 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in Andrews Gardens.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2440 NW 33rd St #1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect Gardens
421 NW 40th Ct
421 Northwest 40th Court, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit townhome for rent. This spacious unit features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and bamboo floors upstairs. Built in 2008, this townhome is in great condition and ready for a new tenant.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
214 Lake Pointe dr #103
214 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
890 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. LARGE SCREENED-IN PATIO WITH SERENE LAKE VIEW, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE, DINING AND SHOPPING. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Last updated July 10 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
3417 Northwest 44th Street
3417 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
3417 Northwest 44th Street Apt #20C, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
