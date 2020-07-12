/
oakland forest
659 Apartments for rent in Oakland Forest, Oakland Park, FL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
27 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR
3119 Oakland Shores Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3119 OAKLAND SHORES DR in Oakland Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
2851 N Oakland Forest Dr #111
2851 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
844 sqft
******AVAILABLE AUGUST 3 Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.
Results within 1 mile of Oakland Forest
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
286 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 06:54pm
3 Units Available
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3627 NW 30th CT
3627 NW 30th Ct, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1104 sqft
Gorgeously Renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home in Lauderdale Lakes! - Beautiful, freshly renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story town house with a private courtyard in Newer (2018) building in Lauderdale Lakes.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1991 NW 32nd Ct
1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875 This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004
2622 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
****Available IMMEDIATELY** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1871 NW 36th St
1871 Northwest 36th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1667 sqft
This is the ticket. Fully furninshed private home with heated pool. Ocean access from the wide canal. Some Bridges. Deeded dock. Wonderful place to hang your hat. Master bath off pool area. Out door shower and hot tub.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
206 Lake Pointe Dr
206 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2720 NW 21st CT
2720 Northwest 21st Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2305 sqft
Beautiful and move in ready 3/2 with 1 car garage. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, designer tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms renovated with designer finishes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2100 Nw 24th Terrace
2100 Northwest 24th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1358 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Fort Lauderdale. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3900 NW 33rd Ave
3900 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
114 Lake Emerald Dr
114 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
920 sqft
Never Ending Lake Views in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 24 hour man gated, resort style community. Kitchen and Bathrooms have just been remolded. Impact Windows being installed.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald 118 207
118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
920 sqft
***Available IMMEDIATELY***** Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald! Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
111 Lake Emerald Dr
111 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Watch the sunset from your private screened in patio overlooking the magnificent 168 acre Lake Emerald. This beautifully remodeled corner unit boasts Stainless steel appliances and a Walk-In Closet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Lake Pointe Dr #203
213 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
890 sqft
213 Lake Pointe #203 * 2 beds/ 2 baths - Spacious 2 bedroom /2 bath Apartment for Rent. Enjoy the following amenities: Reserved Parking. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Gated Community. 24/7 Security Guard. Pool and Clubhouse. Tennis Court.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:04pm
1 Unit Available
3400 NW 30 St
3400 Northwest 30th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in with just $1,100.00! Cute and clean 1/1 in Lauderdale Lakes. Large living area with tile floor throughout. Community is close to shopping/dining, turnpike, I95.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
2440 NW 33rd St #1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
