/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:52 PM
308 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Andrews Gardens
1 Unit Available
95 NE 41st unit# I-129
95 NE 41st St, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
- (RLNE5851398)
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2831 207
2831 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
823 sqft
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!! Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
1930 NE 45th St
1930 Northeast 45th Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Next apartment at Coral Ridge offers stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
5168 NE 6th Ave
5168 Northeast 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
427 sqft
Great Unit - Great Price - Great Location! 2nd floor, spacious walk-in closet, updated floor and bathroom, 1 parking spot is assigned plus plenty of guest parking.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 20
4400 NE 20th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Lloyd Estates
1 Unit Available
659 W Oakland Park Blvd
659 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
696 sqft
This is a 55+ Community! Great 1st floor Unit with convenient parking space! Apartment is completely tiled with a walk in shower in the bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2841 N Oakland Forest Dr
2841 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2841 N Oakland Forest Dr in Oakland Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
4250 NW 21st Ave
4250 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1496 sqft
Move-In ready; Freshly painted one bedroom, one bathroom apartment; quiet neighborhood, close to all amenities, and bus route, making commute easy. Unit will pass Section-8 Housing inspection. Tenant pays $50.00 flat rate for water each month.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
1816 E Oakland Park Blvd
1816 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
588 sqft
Three Rivers East, rarely available east side, waterfront unit, with patio on a branch of North Middle River, small boat or Kayaks OK. Lovely pool area on wide expanse of the River. LOCATION, LOCATION!!!!
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1528 NE 33rd St
1528 Northeast 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Awesome, furnished 1-bedroom/1-bathroom front unit of a duplex in a great central location close to Wilton Manors, the beach, Downtown Fort Lauderdale & the Oakland Park Culinary District. Nicely furnished with a modern touch.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2350 nw 33rd St # 808
2350 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
850 sqft
WONDERFUL 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. FULL AMENITIES - TENNIS, POOL, GYM, SPA. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2880 N Oakland Forest Dr # 208
2880 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
804 sqft
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SCREENED BALCONY AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH GYM, TENNIS, CLUB HOUSE, AND 3 POOLS. CLOSE TO I-95, DOWNTOWN FT LAUDERDALE AND THE BEACH.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
3260 NE 19th Ave
3260 Northeast 19th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
Fantastic 1/1 Apartment unit ready to move-in. Unit features an upgraded kitchen, recently painted, tile floors throughout, central A/C unit, laundry facilities in place. Excellent location and rapid approval.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Andrews Gardens
1 Unit Available
101 Northeast 41st Street
101 Northeast 41st Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
407 sqft
101 Northeast 41st Street Apt #D58, Oakland Park, FL 33334 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
3333 NE 20th Ave
3333 Northeast 20th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Fantastic 1/1 Apartment unit ready to move-in. Unit features an upgraded kitchen, recently painted, tile floors throughout, central A/C unit, laundry facilities in place. Excellent location and rapid approval.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Orange Grove Manors
1 Unit Available
3451 NW 30TH PLACE
3451 Northwest 30th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
Be the first to live in the beautiful new construction property. This apartment is conveniently located in the heart of Broward county. Located near major highways and roads. Close by shopping centers and restaurant.
Results within 1 mile of Oakland Park
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
4 Units Available
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
800 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilton Manors
8 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
670 sqft
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
10 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wilton Manors
18 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
981 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
226 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 10 at 07:17pm
3 Units Available
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
Similar Pages
Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Accessible ApartmentsOakland Park Apartments with Balcony
Oakland Park Apartments with GarageOakland Park Apartments with GymOakland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakland Park Apartments with ParkingOakland Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL