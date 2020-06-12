/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:20 PM
388 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Oakland Forest
29 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakland Grove
1 Unit Available
The Isles 3236
3236 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
********AVAILABLE AUGUST 27********** The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakland Park Central Business District
1 Unit Available
4224 N Dixie Hwy 86
4224 Dixie Highway, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 86 Available 07/01/20 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village - Property Id: 288925 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village. 3 bed - 2 1/2 bath / attached 1 car garage / UV privacy screened in lanai.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakland Grove
1 Unit Available
The Isles 3228
3228 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
****AVAILABLE JULY 8 The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
3432 NE 15th Ave
3432 Northeast 15th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1732 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in "Hot" Oakland Park. Walking distance to the Arts & Entertainment District. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Tall ceilings, modern kitchen, and baths. Large 2 car garage.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
4701 NE 2nd Ave
4701 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
Newly renovated three bedroom one bath house on one of the nicest streets in N Andrews Gardens Gardens. Property is offered partially furnished (as seen in pictures). Lawn maintenance included in rent.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
3801 NE 16TH TE
3801 Northeast 16th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1542 sqft
This Coral Heights single family, corner home sits on a canal; split bedroom plan with three bedrooms, 2 bath and a large open living area. The master bedroom and a 2nd bedroom have views to the pool area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Royal Palm Isles
1 Unit Available
3672 NW 18th Ave
3672 Northwest 18th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1349 sqft
This Spacious WATERFRONT 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL HOME in Royal Palm Acres checks-off so many boxes on the list.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
1871 NW 36th St
1871 Northwest 36th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1667 sqft
This is the ticket. Fully furninshed private home with heated pool. Ocean access from the wide canal. Some Bridges. Deeded dock. Wonderful place to hang your hat. Master bath off pool area. Out door shower and hot tub.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
324 NW 41ST ST
324 NW 41st St, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Large 3/2 with fenced yard and large patio. Laundry room with front loader washer and dryer, stainless appliances, tankless water heater, high impact windows and doors, and much more.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
1801 Coral Heights Blvd.
1801 Coral Heights Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2315 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue
4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1010 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Twin Lakes South
1 Unit Available
1070 Northwest 44th Street
1070 W Prospect Rd, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1453 sqft
1070 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33309 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
1575 NE 38TH ST
1575 Northeast 38th Street, Oakland Park, FL
Enjoy this Stunning Modern Pool Home just fully updated with brand new top line Gourmet Kitchen in Oakland Park.
1 of 3
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
370 NW 48th Ct
370 Northwest 48th Court, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
Fabulously fully renoveted 3/2 home with new kitchen with granite counter top. This home is centrally located near great schools parks and shopping center. tiles throughout the house. (RLNE5065835)
Results within 1 mile of Oakland Park
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1357 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
1600 NE 56TH ST
1600 Northeast 56th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
2100 sqft
EXQUISITELY REMODELED WITH ALL ELITE UPGRADES, 20" PORCELAIN FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DESIGNER GLASS BACKSPLASH, UPGRADED FIXTURES, JETTED TUB/SHOWER IN MASTER SUITE, 2 BIG WALK-IN CLOSETS, LAUNDRY ROOM W/WASHER AND
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1615 LAUDERDALE MANOR DR
1615 Lauderdale Manor Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1615 LAUDERDALE MANOR DR Available 06/30/20 4-2 house fully remodeled - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1213 NW 16th Court
1213 Northwest 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1056 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1445 LAUDERDALE VILLA DR
1445 Lauderdale Villa Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nice 5-2 house - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU MUST
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1018 NW 14CT
1018 NW 14th Ct, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Ready to move in! - Beautiful fully remodeled 5/2 (RLNE5745913)
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
5811 NE 14th Ln
5811 Northeast 14th Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1809 sqft
Furnished 3 Bed, 3 Bath Prime Waterfront corner lot in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront! - 1 of only 6 prime waterfront corner lots in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront with fixed bridges & a 6' clearance at high tide. A 12,159 sq. ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roosevelt Gardens
1 Unit Available
2551 NW 15 ST
2551 NW 15th St, Roosevelt Gardens, FL
Large 4- 1 1/2 house - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU
Similar Pages
Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Accessible ApartmentsOakland Park Apartments with Balcony
Oakland Park Apartments with GarageOakland Park Apartments with GymOakland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakland Park Apartments with ParkingOakland Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL