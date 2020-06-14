Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

220 Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oakland Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
114 Lake Emerald Dr
114 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
920 sqft
Never Ending Lake Views in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 24 hour man gated, resort style community. Kitchen and Bathrooms have just been remolded. Impact Windows being installed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
5250 NE 6th Ave
5250 Northeast 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
940 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with large, open concept kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Split floorplan with two master suites! Stackable washer & dryer in unit! Semi-private entrance surrounded by lush green

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
3900 NE 18th Ave
3900 Northeast 18th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1228 sqft
Impeccable unit with many upgrades. Crown molding throughout, upgraded baseboards, custom closets and mirrors. Beautiful commercial grade laminate flooring upstairs and downstairs. Stainless appliances in kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1550 NE 34TH CT
1550 NE 34th Ct, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
The Grandeur of Oakland Park newly built in 2018! Now available large open floor plan two-bedroom split, two bath appointed with modern luxury features in a boutique style building of just 18 units.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
116 Lake Emerald Dr
116 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
5168 NE 6th Ave
5168 Northeast 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
427 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Unit - Great Price - Great Location! 2nd floor, spacious walk-in closet, updated floor and bathroom, 1 parking spot is assigned plus plenty of guest parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
3020 NE 16th Ave
3020 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
2/2 at a great value in River Shores, a gated community featuring dockage for small boats and kayaks, beautiful pool area on the Middle River and a gym close to Wilton Manors, 1-95, and the beach.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Garden Acres
1 Unit Available
850 E Commercial Blvd
850 East Commercial Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
790 sqft
Perfect location off of Commercial Blvd and Dixie Hwy. Next to Publix Supermarket and across the street from Northeast Shopping Plaza.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2831 207
2831 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!! Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
Sailboat Pointe 2440 1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
118 Lake Emerald 207
118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
920 sqft
***Available JULY 18***** Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald!! Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2350 nw 33rd St # 808
2350 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
850 sqft
WONDERFUL 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. FULL AMENITIES - TENNIS, POOL, GYM, SPA. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2880 N Oakland Forest Dr # 208
2880 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SCREENED BALCONY AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH GYM, TENNIS, CLUB HOUSE, AND 3 POOLS. CLOSE TO I-95, DOWNTOWN FT LAUDERDALE AND THE BEACH.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
3417 Northwest 44th Street
3417 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
3417 Northwest 44th Street Apt #20C, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
3453 NW 44 ST #201
3453 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND LOVELY UNIT IN SUMMER LAKE READY TO MOVE. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile in kitchen, laminate in one bedroom and living and carpet in second room. SS Appliances, two doors refrigerator, new washer and dryer. Very bright unit.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
North Corals
1 Unit Available
4501 North East 18th Avenue
4501 NE 18th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna today at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bathroom halfplex in the heart of delightful Florinada neighborhood.

1 of 28

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2871 209
2871 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
981 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...
Results within 1 mile of Oakland Park
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
4 Units Available
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1100 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilton Manors
8 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Oakland Park, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oakland Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

