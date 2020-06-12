/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
114 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1177 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
Sailboat Pointe 2440 1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
118 Lake Emerald 207
118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
920 sqft
***Available JULY 18***** Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald!! Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
213 Lake Pointe Dr #203
213 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
890 sqft
213 Lake Pointe #203 * 2 beds/ 2 baths - Spacious 2 bedroom /2 bath Apartment for Rent. Enjoy the following amenities: Reserved Parking. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Gated Community. 24/7 Security Guard. Pool and Clubhouse. Tennis Court.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
340 Northeast 57th Court
340 Northeast 57th Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Dream kitchen, granite white cabinets. Dining room, spacious bedrooms, interior laundry room. Deck. Fenced yard. Small pets welcome. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-lauderdale-fl?lid=12892562 (RLNE5408413)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
5432 NE 1st Ter
5432 Northeast 1st Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
828 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in Andrews Gardens.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
220 NW 47th St
220 Northwest 47th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Simply amazing remodeled 2/2 in Oakland Park for rent. Close to I95, restaurants and malls, Wilton Manors and minutes from the beach.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
5250 NE 6th Ave
5250 Northeast 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
940 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with large, open concept kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Split floorplan with two master suites! Stackable washer & dryer in unit! Semi-private entrance surrounded by lush green
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1550 NE 34TH CT
1550 NE 34th Ct, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
The Grandeur of Oakland Park newly built in 2018! Now available large open floor plan two-bedroom split, two bath appointed with modern luxury features in a boutique style building of just 18 units.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
3900 NE 18th Ave
3900 Northeast 18th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1228 sqft
Impeccable unit with many upgrades. Crown molding throughout, upgraded baseboards, custom closets and mirrors. Beautiful commercial grade laminate flooring upstairs and downstairs. Stainless appliances in kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Lloyd Estates
1 Unit Available
669 W Oakland Park Blvd
669 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Wonderful huge 1st floor 2/2. 1156 sq. ft. It's like having a whole house. 55 and older community. Pet friendly up to 20 lbs. 1 pet only. Non smoking. Great location. close to I-95. 4 miles to the ocean. 1 mile to Wilton Manors.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1229 NE 35TH ST
1229 Northeast 35th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great 2bed/1bath in Oakland Park Redevelopment area.... Close Wilton Manors and the beach....
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rivers Edge
1 Unit Available
2920 NE 8th Ter
2920 Northeast 8th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
761 sqft
Beautifully updated first floor 2/2 with a stack washer and dryer in the apartment. Impact windows throughout with a private patio off the living room. Assigned parking space right in front of the unit. Community pool.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
116 Lake Emerald Dr
116 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
173 NW 42nd St
173 Northwest 42nd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6844 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in Oakland Park; Fast Approval; Washer & Dryer hookup: PVT patio; Fast Approval.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
3020 NE 16th Ave
3020 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
2/2 at a great value in River Shores, a gated community featuring dockage for small boats and kayaks, beautiful pool area on the Middle River and a gym close to Wilton Manors, 1-95, and the beach.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Corals
1 Unit Available
4751 NE 13th Ter
4751 Northeast 13th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1784 sqft
Impeccable, fully furnished pool home in sought after East Coral Heights.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Garden Acres
1 Unit Available
850 E Commercial Blvd
850 East Commercial Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
790 sqft
Perfect location off of Commercial Blvd and Dixie Hwy. Next to Publix Supermarket and across the street from Northeast Shopping Plaza.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Corals
1 Unit Available
1573 NE 45th St
1573 NE 45th St, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
GREAT LOCATION BETWEEN US 1 AND DIXIE HWY IN CORAL HEIGHTS * 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH DUPLEX WITH FLORIDA ROOM * FLORIDA ROOM CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE/ 3RD BEDROOM * MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOM * PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE UNIT WITH FULL SIZE
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
3115 Oakland Shores Dr
3115 Oakland Shores Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor unit. Brand new white cabinets being installed in kitchen as we speak. Freshly painted. Garden views. Updated flooring and bathrooms. Close to I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Gated community in Oakland Park's Hidden Oasis.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Harlem McBride
1 Unit Available
3455 NE 5th AV
3455 Northeast 5th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
831 sqft
Amazing Loft Unit.2 bedrooms one Bath !!! European Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, all Stainless Steel Appliances State of the art appliances and custom Island.Newly finished two story condo,only use by owners a few months, close to downtown Ft.
Similar Pages
Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Accessible ApartmentsOakland Park Apartments with Balcony
Oakland Park Apartments with GarageOakland Park Apartments with GymOakland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakland Park Apartments with ParkingOakland Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL