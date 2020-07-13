/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
303 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
27 Units Available
Oakland Forest
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
206 Lake Pointe Dr
206 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1991 NW 32nd Ct
1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875 This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004
2622 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
****Available IMMEDIATELY** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
1930 NE 45th St
1930 Northeast 45th Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Next apartment at Coral Ridge offers stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
531 NW 38th St
531 Northwest 38th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
531 NW 38th St Available 07/16/20 Wilton Manors 3 bedroom 2 bath, Pool home with fenced in yard! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath situated on a large lot in the highly desired neighborhood of Lloyd Estates.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
340 Northeast 57th Court
340 Northeast 57th Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Dream kitchen, granite white cabinets. Dining room, spacious bedrooms, interior laundry room. Deck. Fenced yard. Small pets welcome. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-lauderdale-fl?lid=12892562 (RLNE5408413)
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Coral Brook
3045 NE 16th Ave
3045 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
LUXURIOUS STUDIO . APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN GORGEOUS PROPERTY. KITCHEN, GORGEOUS BATHROOM AND BEAUTIFUL POOL. NEW WOOD FLOORS, SUPER HIGH-END BATHROOM WITH JETTED TUBS AND GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
111 Lake Emerald Dr
111 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Watch the sunset from your private screened in patio overlooking the magnificent 168 acre Lake Emerald. This beautifully remodeled corner unit boasts Stainless steel appliances and a Walk-In Closet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
1801 Coral Heights Blvd.
1801 Coral Heights Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2315 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2440 NW 33rd St #1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
3417 Northwest 44th Street
3417 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
3417 Northwest 44th Street Apt #20C, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Forest
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
South Corals
1531 NE 35th St
1531 Northeast 35th Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH 600 SQ.FT BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN GORGEOUS PROPERTY IN THE HEART OF OAKLAND PARK! LAUNDRY IN UNIT, KEYLESS LOCKS, CENTRAL A/C AND MINI SPLIT A/C (NOT WINDOW UNIT - SUPER QUIET).
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Corals
4501 North East 18th Avenue
4501 NE 18th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna today at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bathroom halfplex in the heart of delightful Florinada neighborhood.
1 of 32
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
1620 NE 45th St
1620 Northeast 45th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Renovated large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment w/interior laundry and large family/florida room. Newer cement tile roof and impact windows. New HVAC system. Beautiful terrazzo floors. Plenty of parking and some storage. New granite kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated February 28 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Brook
3042 NE 13th Ave
3042 Northeast 13th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
810 sqft
Newly priced. New kitchen appliances, newly updated bathroom, freshly painted unit, new carpet in bedrooms. This spacious half duplex is like single family living. Huge, private backyard with an oversized screened patio located off both bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
1 Unit Available
Coral Brook
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1356 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
4400 NE 20
4400 NE 20th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Forest
2851 N Oakland Forest Dr #111
2851 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
844 sqft
******AVAILABLE AUGUST 3 Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
3360 NW 6th Ave
3360 Northwest 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
725 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home with large kitchen and BRAND NEW Frigidaire Gallery appliance and Bosch dishwasher. Large open living room area with updated wood plank flooring, Tommy Bahama style palm fan and lead glass front door.
