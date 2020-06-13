Apartment List
/
FL
/
oakland park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

310 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Oakland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Grove
1 Unit Available
The Isles 3228
3228 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
****AVAILABLE JULY 8 The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2831 207
2831 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!! Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
1930 NE 45th St
1930 Northeast 45th Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Next apartment at Coral Ridge offers stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
340 Northeast 57th Court
340 Northeast 57th Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Dream kitchen, granite white cabinets. Dining room, spacious bedrooms, interior laundry room. Deck. Fenced yard. Small pets welcome. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-lauderdale-fl?lid=12892562 (RLNE5408413)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Oakland Grove
1 Unit Available
The Isles 3236
3236 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
********AVAILABLE AUGUST 27********** The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
Sailboat Pointe 2440 1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1550 NE 34TH CT
1550 NE 34th Ct, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
The Grandeur of Oakland Park newly built in 2018! Now available large open floor plan two-bedroom split, two bath appointed with modern luxury features in a boutique style building of just 18 units.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lloyd Estates
1 Unit Available
669 W Oakland Park Blvd
669 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Wonderful huge 1st floor 2/2. 1156 sq. ft. It's like having a whole house. 55 and older community. Pet friendly up to 20 lbs. 1 pet only. Non smoking. Great location. close to I-95. 4 miles to the ocean. 1 mile to Wilton Manors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
3801 NE 16TH TE
3801 Northeast 16th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1542 sqft
This Coral Heights single family, corner home sits on a canal; split bedroom plan with three bedrooms, 2 bath and a large open living area. The master bedroom and a 2nd bedroom have views to the pool area.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
4050 NE 12 TERRACE
4050 Northeast 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
778 sqft
THIS IS A 2 /1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
1801 Coral Heights Blvd.
1801 Coral Heights Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2315 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1644 NE 33RD ST
1644 Northeast 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath half of a duplex in Prime, East Oakland Park neighborhood. Tastefully Updated open Kitchen with New Shaker Style with Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops and work Island.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue
4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1010 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
460 Northeast 56th Street
460 Northeast 56th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
998 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2350 nw 33rd St # 808
2350 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
850 sqft
WONDERFUL 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. FULL AMENITIES - TENNIS, POOL, GYM, SPA. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2880 N Oakland Forest Dr # 208
2880 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SCREENED BALCONY AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH GYM, TENNIS, CLUB HOUSE, AND 3 POOLS. CLOSE TO I-95, DOWNTOWN FT LAUDERDALE AND THE BEACH.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
3417 Northwest 44th Street
3417 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
3417 Northwest 44th Street Apt #20C, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Andrews Gardens
1 Unit Available
101 Northeast 41st Street
101 Northeast 41st Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
407 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
101 Northeast 41st Street Apt #D58, Oakland Park, FL 33334 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
3453 NW 44 ST #201
3453 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND LOVELY UNIT IN SUMMER LAKE READY TO MOVE. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile in kitchen, laminate in one bedroom and living and carpet in second room. SS Appliances, two doors refrigerator, new washer and dryer. Very bright unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oakland Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Oakland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Accessible ApartmentsOakland Park Apartments with Balcony
Oakland Park Apartments with GarageOakland Park Apartments with GymOakland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakland Park Apartments with ParkingOakland Park Apartments with Pool
Oakland Park Apartments with Washer-DryerOakland Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Park Furnished ApartmentsOakland Park Pet Friendly PlacesOakland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakland Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College