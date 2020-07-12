Apartment List
458 Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
Oakland Forest
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1991 NW 32nd Ct
1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875 This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
1930 NE 45th St
1930 Northeast 45th Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Next apartment at Coral Ridge offers stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
220 NW 47th St
220 Northwest 47th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Simply amazing remodeled 2/2 in Oakland Park for rent. Close to I95, restaurants and malls, Wilton Manors and minutes from the beach.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1871 NW 36th St
1871 Northwest 36th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1667 sqft
This is the ticket. Fully furninshed private home with heated pool. Ocean access from the wide canal. Some Bridges. Deeded dock. Wonderful place to hang your hat. Master bath off pool area. Out door shower and hot tub.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
South Corals
3432 NE 15th Ave
3432 Northeast 15th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1732 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in "Hot" Oakland Park. Walking distance to the Arts & Entertainment District. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Tall ceilings, modern kitchen, and baths. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
531 NW 38th St
531 Northwest 38th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
531 NW 38th St Available 07/16/20 Wilton Manors 3 bedroom 2 bath, Pool home with fenced in yard! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath situated on a large lot in the highly desired neighborhood of Lloyd Estates.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
340 Northeast 57th Court
340 Northeast 57th Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Dream kitchen, granite white cabinets. Dining room, spacious bedrooms, interior laundry room. Deck. Fenced yard. Small pets welcome. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-lauderdale-fl?lid=12892562 (RLNE5408413)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
1801 Coral Heights Blvd.
1801 Coral Heights Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2315 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
South Corals
1528 NE 33rd St
1528 Northeast 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Awesome, FURNISHED, ANNUAL RENTAL. 1-bedroom/1-bathroom front unit of a duplex in a great central location close to Wilton Manors, the beach, Downtown Fort Lauderdale & the Oakland Park Culinary District. Nicely furnished with a modern touch.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
213 Lake Pointe Dr #203
213 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
890 sqft
213 Lake Pointe #203 * 2 beds/ 2 baths - Spacious 2 bedroom /2 bath Apartment for Rent. Enjoy the following amenities: Reserved Parking. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Gated Community. 24/7 Security Guard. Pool and Clubhouse. Tennis Court.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
659 W Oakland Park Blvd
659 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
685 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1st floor furnished condo in a wonderful Senior Community. Must be at least 45 yrs old. Very well appointed throughout. Prime location near Heated pool, Clubhouse common laundry, parking. The complex has also been renovated.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2440 NW 33rd St #1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
214 Lake Pointe dr #103
214 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
890 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. LARGE SCREENED-IN PATIO WITH SERENE LAKE VIEW, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE, DINING AND SHOPPING. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Forest
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Corals
4501 North East 18th Avenue
4501 NE 18th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna today at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bathroom halfplex in the heart of delightful Florinada neighborhood.

1 of 32

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
1620 NE 45th St
1620 Northeast 45th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Renovated large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment w/interior laundry and large family/florida room. Newer cement tile roof and impact windows. New HVAC system. Beautiful terrazzo floors. Plenty of parking and some storage. New granite kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Corals
3711 NE 20th Ave
3711 Northeast 20th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1,800 SF two bedroom with huge laundry room and huge florida room open to kitchen. Formal living and dining room as well. Lots of light. Mid-century bathrooms. New cement roof. One carport space and circular drive for parking.

1 of 25

Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
1 Unit Available
Coral Brook
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1356 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
4400 NE 20
4400 NE 20th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Forest
2851 N Oakland Forest Dr #111
2851 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
844 sqft
******AVAILABLE AUGUST 3 Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
3360 NW 6th Ave
3360 Northwest 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
725 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home with large kitchen and BRAND NEW Frigidaire Gallery appliance and Bosch dishwasher. Large open living room area with updated wood plank flooring, Tommy Bahama style palm fan and lead glass front door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oakland Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oakland Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

