Apartment List
/
FL
/
oakland park
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
114 Lake Emerald Dr
114 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
920 sqft
Never Ending Lake Views in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 24 hour man gated, resort style community. Kitchen and Bathrooms have just been remolded. Impact Windows being installed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
5432 NE 1st Ter
5432 Northeast 1st Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
828 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in Andrews Gardens.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1607 NE 32ND ST
1607 Northeast 32nd Street, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$975
350 sqft
AMAZING COZY EFFICIENCY APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, FULLY FURNISHED WITH SLICK DESIGN, 40' TV, NEW BAMBOO FLOOR, REMOLDED BATHROOM, ALL LINENS AND KITCHENWARE INCLUDED, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1550 NE 34TH CT
1550 NE 34th Ct, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
The Grandeur of Oakland Park newly built in 2018! Now available large open floor plan two-bedroom split, two bath appointed with modern luxury features in a boutique style building of just 18 units.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
220 NW 47th St
220 Northwest 47th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Simply amazing remodeled 2/2 in Oakland Park for rent. Close to I95, restaurants and malls, Wilton Manors and minutes from the beach.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
3900 NE 18th Ave
3900 Northeast 18th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1228 sqft
Impeccable unit with many upgrades. Crown molding throughout, upgraded baseboards, custom closets and mirrors. Beautiful commercial grade laminate flooring upstairs and downstairs. Stainless appliances in kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Royal Palm Isles
1 Unit Available
3672 NW 18th Ave
3672 Northwest 18th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1349 sqft
This Spacious WATERFRONT 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL HOME in Royal Palm Acres checks-off so many boxes on the list.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
1871 NW 36th St
1871 Northwest 36th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1667 sqft
This is the ticket. Fully furninshed private home with heated pool. Ocean access from the wide canal. Some Bridges. Deeded dock. Wonderful place to hang your hat. Master bath off pool area. Out door shower and hot tub.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
4701 NE 2nd Ave
4701 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
Newly renovated three bedroom one bath house on one of the nicest streets in N Andrews Gardens Gardens. Property is offered partially furnished (as seen in pictures). Lawn maintenance included in rent.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
116 Lake Emerald Dr
116 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
3020 NE 16th Ave
3020 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
2/2 at a great value in River Shores, a gated community featuring dockage for small boats and kayaks, beautiful pool area on the Middle River and a gym close to Wilton Manors, 1-95, and the beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
173 NW 42nd St
173 Northwest 42nd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6844 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in Oakland Park; Fast Approval; Washer & Dryer hookup: PVT patio; Fast Approval.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Corals
1 Unit Available
4751 NE 13th Ter
4751 Northeast 13th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1784 sqft
Impeccable, fully furnished pool home in sought after East Coral Heights.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Corals
1 Unit Available
1573 NE 45th St
1573 NE 45th St, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
GREAT LOCATION BETWEEN US 1 AND DIXIE HWY IN CORAL HEIGHTS * 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH DUPLEX WITH FLORIDA ROOM * FLORIDA ROOM CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE/ 3RD BEDROOM * MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOM * PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE UNIT WITH FULL SIZE

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
324 NW 41ST ST
324 NW 41st St, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Large 3/2 with fenced yard and large patio. Laundry room with front loader washer and dryer, stainless appliances, tankless water heater, high impact windows and doors, and much more.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
4050 NE 12 TERRACE
4050 Northeast 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
778 sqft
THIS IS A 2 /1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
1801 Coral Heights Blvd.
1801 Coral Heights Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2315 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1644 NE 33RD ST
1644 Northeast 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath half of a duplex in Prime, East Oakland Park neighborhood. Tastefully Updated open Kitchen with New Shaker Style with Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops and work Island.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
1816 E Oakland Park Blvd
1816 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
588 sqft
Three Rivers East, rarely available east side, waterfront unit, with patio on a branch of North Middle River, small boat or Kayaks OK. Lovely pool area on wide expanse of the River. LOCATION, LOCATION!!!!

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
3050 NE 16th Ave
3050 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1133 sqft
Spacious and comfortable condo with relaxing screened in balcony, in a gated community. Situated on the NE side of town within minutes to bustling downtown Wilton Manors and the beautiful beaches.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oakland Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oakland Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Accessible ApartmentsOakland Park Apartments with Balcony
Oakland Park Apartments with GarageOakland Park Apartments with GymOakland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakland Park Apartments with ParkingOakland Park Apartments with Pool
Oakland Park Apartments with Washer-DryerOakland Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Park Furnished ApartmentsOakland Park Pet Friendly PlacesOakland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakland Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College