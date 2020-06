Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move In With One Month! Wonderful 4/2 Home! - Property Id: 299437



Move In With One Month!!!



Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape! Moments to downtown, Design District, Lynwood and the highway!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299437

Property Id 299437



(RLNE5850941)