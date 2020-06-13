596 Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL

/
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11780 SW 18th St 514
11780 Southwest 18th Street, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
898 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Your clients are looking for a good location ?. You just found it... Nice and comfortable apartment with amazing location in the hear of Miami. Really close to FIU, 8 St, markets and grocery stores.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11800 SW 18th St 514
11800 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
898 sqft
Great location, nice kite, balcony, tile,community pool , Laundry in unit . Elevator. Supermarket and majors expressways close by.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
13100 Northwest 6th Terrace
13100 Northwest 6th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,175
3208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
12310 Southwest 39th Street
12310 Southwest 39th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1323 sqft
12310 Southwest 39th Street, Miami, FL 33175 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tamiami Lakes
1 Unit Available
13326 SW 9th Ter
13326 Southwest 9th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully maintained and updated 3/2 LAKEFRONT single-family home. This property is ready to move in and features a large open space layout with oversize kitchen and living areas.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
891 SW 128 court
891 SW 128th Ct, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
1bed studio - Property Id: 118032 Very clean, private and includes utilities, closer to FIU Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118032 Property Id 118032 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847895)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
1177 NW 123rd Ct
1177 Northwest 123rd Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1240 sqft
Fully Upgraded Townhouse / Dolphin Mall/Belen Area - Property Id: 290443 Fully upgraded and remodeled townhouse in the Belen/Dolphin Mall area. 3 Bedrooms and 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12711 sw 30th st 615B
12711 Southwest 30th Street, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
922 sqft
Unit 615B Available 06/15/20 Blue Lagoon Condo - Property Id: 289795 Wonderful full remodeled apartment 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, with a wonderful marble floors. The view is to the Lagoon, Airport & Coral Gables! Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
11930 Southwest 3rd Street
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2055 sqft
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13385 NW 8 ter
13385 Northwest 8th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT FOR RENT, 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM, REMODELED, EXCECELLENT AREA, CLOSE TO THE DOLPHIN MALL, INTERNATIONAL MALL, IMPORTANT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO SHOWING AFTER MAY 10
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1916 SW 131st Ct
1916 Southwest 131st Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 3 bedroom villa with 1 and a half bathrooms in excellent location, new porcelain floors, new bathrooms, the property was freshly painted, corner property with excellent terrace and patio for your entertainment, many parking spaces in front
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11790 SW 18 ST
11790 SW 18th St, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
Very well kept apartment near to FIU, Nice open kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms like no others. Big Balcony for entertainment. This is a must see! Ready to move in. Easy to show!
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1071 NW 128th Ave
1071 Northwest 128th Avenue, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 1-story home. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus cozy den. Formal living and dining rooms with arched entry ways. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter & pantry.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11960 SW 18th Ter
11960 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom semi remodeled Townhouse. Large 2 Story, Corner unit located in the gated community of Les Chateaux at International Gardens in Miami. 1st floor tiled, 2nd floor carpet. Includes nice balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
2055 SW 122nd Ave
2055 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located on the third floor, nice view, all tile, washer and dryer inside of unit, walk-in-closet in the master bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
12226 SW 17 LN
12226 Southwest 17th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location, close to FIU and Turnpike exit on 8 St. Beautiful comunity across street from a park. Unit is located in the corner with a side entrance to the patio.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 SW 125th Ct
3420 Southwest 125th Court, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Cozy efficiency in a great location close to Bird Rd and Turnpike. This efficiency has a private entrance and is detached from the main house. This is a lovely home for a single person. It does not have a separate bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
1152 NW 124th Pl
1152 Northwest 124th Place, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
water,electricity,no included,the property will be available april 1ro
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
2075 SW 122nd Ave
2075 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
IMPECCABLE & BRIGHT UNIT LOCATED IN A VERY CENTRALLY LOCATED AREA, "CORAL TOWERS" COMMUNITY READY TO MOVE-IN!! ALL FULLY TILED FLOORS THROUGHOUT & UPDATED BATHROOMS & KITCHEN WITH WASHER & DRYER INSIDE A PLUS++ LOTS OF LIGHT & PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1203 SW 128 AVE
1203 Southwest 128th Avenue, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS UNIT WITH LAKE RIGHT IN FRONT ! 1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED UNIT IN MOBILE HOME WITH KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR/ERANGE, MICROWAVE). BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. ENJOY LAKE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, CHILD PLAY AREA.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
12230 SW 34th St
12230 Southwest 34th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Very nice home in family area. Newly painted. 2 bedroom and one bath on one side and master bedroom and bath on right side. Large kitchen with space for breakfast area, Living and dining, back porch and large back yard. Must see.
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
12524 NW 11th Trl
12524 Northwest 11th Trail, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This rental is to share a whole apt with a female owner. Renting a private room a bath and 1 parking space , laundry inside the unit. No pets, The owner is a professional female and single, who works 5 days a week.
1 of 19
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
1221 SW 122nd Ave
1221 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
furnished unit. Centrally located and Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished unit. Tile on the main areas wood floors on the bedrooms, large balcony facing east and south of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit granite counter with wood cabinets.
Palm Isle
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Isle is located at 11399 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tamiami rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,810.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tamiami include International Gardens.
Some of the colleges located in the Tamiami area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tamiami from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
