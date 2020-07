Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym green community parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby hot tub package receiving trash valet

Enjoy the comforts of brand-new high rise apartment living at a close-to-where-you-want-to-be location. Grove Station Tower features one, two and three-bedroom smartly designed apartments with stainless steel appliances, smart building technology, modern finishes, a resort-style pool deck and large balconies with unobstructed views in all directions. In addition, a select number of two-level townhomes are available for lease, as well as additional on-site retail amenities at the 27th Avenue street level.