Johnson & Wales University-North Miami
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:43 AM
148 Apartments For Rent Near Johnson & Wales University-North Miami
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
9 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:00 PM
3 Units Available
Keystone Point
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
$
5 Units Available
Miami Shores
Biscayne Shores
8951 NE 8th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-95. Gated apartment community close to Military Trail Park. Apartments feature amenities such as balconies with Downtown Miami views. On-site swimming pool and laundry.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1470 NE 123rd Street Unit A209
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH A LOT OF LIGHT AND HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, OPEN KITCHEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOM, BIG BATHROOMS, GREAT SUNLIGHT THROUGH BIG WINDOWS.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr.
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/3.1 unit with PRIVATE DOCK for boat up to 40 feet (or jet skis) in front of the unit! With private elevator, this large unit (2,556 sqft) with open spaces will take your breath away.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12925 Ixora Rd
12925 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Water front home situated on deep canal with sea wall, direct bay access with no fix bridge, 75ft one water with dock. Brand new addition master bedroom + master bath + 2 walking closet, porcelain floor.
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9554 Byron Ave
9554 Byron Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!!!!! LARGE HOUSE, more than 2,000sq.ft.CLEAN. THE FAMILY ROOM CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO A 3rd BEDROOM. Large and bright living area. Bedrooms are ample. Washer/dryer inside. LARGE GARAGE.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1150 101 STREET
1150 101st Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
ABSOLUTELY EXCEPTIONAL. MORE THAN 700 SQ FT OF PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE SPORTING A FULL SUMMER KITCHEN PUTS THIS UNIT INTO A CLASS OF IT'S OWN.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1350 97th St
1350 97th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
8 Bedrooms
$35,000
Quality Built in 2019, this Custom 8 BD 10.5 BA Tropical Modern is the epitome of Luxury Living. Enjoy high quality finishes throughout 7500 SF of Living Space & 4500 SF of Terraces + Private rooftop w/ Bay & Sunset Views.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9940 W Bay Harbor Dr
9940 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the newest building on Bay Harbor Islands. Walk-in closet. Stainless steel Bosch appliances. Kitchen and bathroom cabinetry by Mia Cucina. Washer and Dryer. Only 57 condos in this 7 floor modern building.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9261 E Bay Harbor Dr
9261 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit located in brand new boutique building in Bay Harbor Island. 1 bedroom + Den converted into a 2nd bedroom with private balcony with amazing water views.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
Mid Bay Club
11950 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful apartment 1 Bedroom 1 bath. Building includes bbq, pool, kayaks available, seawall for great fishing, laundry on site,1 assigned parking and extra parking if needed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 02:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2000 Northeast 135th Street
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 47
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12640 Ixora
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
Fantastic Modern 3/2 Home With Pool - Property Id: 319986 Complete Renovation! Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new kitchen, new bathroom and new
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1050 93rd St
1050 93rd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious & bright corner unit in the heart of Bay Harbor Islands. Open kitchen w/ updated stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and large pantry. Tile floors throughout. Unit comes w/ 2 parking spaces.
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1271 98th St
1271 98th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
Beautiful luxurious single family house in Bay Harbor Island. 4 bedrooms + Den in master bedroom, 3 full bathrooms + Guest rest room, laundry room and pantry.
