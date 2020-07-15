/
/
/
Barry University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
102 Apartments For Rent Near Barry University
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
9 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
6 Units Available
Pinewood
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Miami Shores
Biscayne Shores
8951 NE 8th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-95. Gated apartment community close to Military Trail Park. Apartments feature amenities such as balconies with Downtown Miami views. On-site swimming pool and laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1470 NE 123rd Street Unit A209
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH A LOT OF LIGHT AND HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, OPEN KITCHEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOM, BIG BATHROOMS, GREAT SUNLIGHT THROUGH BIG WINDOWS.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
9500 N Miami Ave
9500 North Miami Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
Gorgeous & Beautifully updated home, impact windows, move-in ready freshly painted 3bd-rm, 2bath 1800 sq. ft. Featuring a carved stone fireplace in the living room and refinished hardwood floors with mahogany inlay throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2
7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT! NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 st
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.LOTS of Impact windows and natural light! Gleaming terrazzo floors,high ceilings,Open floor plan..
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
El Portal
8743 NE 4th Ave Rd
8743 Northeast 4th Avenue Road, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Miami Shores, open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer laundry room.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8101 Biscayne Blvd
8101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
1 Bedroom
Ask
Industrial Style open floor plan Loft unit in Upper East side of Miami. Floor to ceiling windows, granite kitchen counter-top, stainless steel appliances, floating granite bathroom vanity and washer/dryer located in the unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
433 NE 82 ST
433 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Wonderfully newly renovated top floor 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring, walk-in
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
437 NE 82 ST
437 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS ** Wonderfully newly renovated garden view 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring,
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12640 Ixora
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
Fantastic Modern 3/2 Home With Pool - Property Id: 319986 Complete Renovation! Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new kitchen, new bathroom and new
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
El Portal
66 NW 87 St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
770 Northeast 123rd Street
770 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
556 sqft
Fully renovated and furnished, 1BR.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11111 Biscayne Blvd
11111 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1353 sqft
Wide views of Biscayne Bay from every room! Split floor plan, marble floors, spacious 2/2 with lots of closets. Enclosed balcony for additional space. Heated pool, 24 hour security, valet parking, 1 parking space. 23 acre gated community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11303 NE 11th Pl
11303 NE 11th Pl, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
8950 NE 8th Ave
8950 Northeast 8th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
853 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED APARTMENT NEXT TO MIAMI SHORES, E BEDROOM 3 BATHS. JUST 15 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH, MIDTOWN AND MAJOR SHOPPING CENTERS, MAJOR SUPERMARKETS AND CHURCHES. EAST OF BISCAYNE BLVD.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11450 N Bayshore Dr
11450 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FL