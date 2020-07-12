/
sandalfoot cove
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:37 PM
468 Apartments for rent in Sandalfoot Cove, Miami, FL
1 of 62
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9370 SW 8th Street
9370 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
979 sqft
Great unit, 2/2, Remodeled, Newer Kitchen, Newer Appliances, Tile Floors Throughout unit, Washer& Dryer. Screened porch with view of the golf course. The community is well maintained and features golf course views, community pool, tennis court.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9374 SW 3rd Street
9374 Southwest 3rd Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Beautiful Updated unit in a family neighborhood. Modern open kitchen. Spacious and Functional Layout. Light and Bright with fresh paint and all tiles flooring. Screened balcony. Convenient location. Good schools district.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
23398 SW 57th Ave
23398 Southwest 57th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1005 sqft
Beautifully and fully renovated corner unit 2/2 apartment in a great location in west Boca. A Rated Schools. Near the turnpike and sawgrass expressway as well as shops and stores. Brand new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
22257 SW 57th Avenue
22257 Southwest 57th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1493 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **3 bedroom 2 bathroom move in ready home features large entertaining space with a serene private backyard and screened in patio.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
22710 SW 65th Cir
22710 Southwest 65th Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2107 sqft
This is a wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool and fenced in yard. There is no HOA!
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9273 SW 8TH ST
9273 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
997 sqft
LAUNDRY INSIDE UNIT....ALL AGES IN THE BEAUTIFULL BOCA RATON EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT... CLOSE TO ALL YOU NEED SUCH AS BANKS, RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES, SUPERMARKETS, EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD...
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
23320 SW 58th Avenue
23320 Southwest 58th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1503 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23320 SW 58th Avenue in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
22311 SW 57th Circle
22311 Southwest 57th Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
RENOVATED 3 BED 2 BATH VILLA IN WEST BOCA RATON. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT WITH LAMINATE WOOD IN MASTER BEDROOM. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN BRIGHT LAUNDRY ROOM. MASTER BR WITH LARGE WALK-IN-CLOSET. AND LIVING ROOM HAS A LARGE SCREENED PATIO.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9355 SW 8th Street
9355 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and spacious 1 bedroom/1.5 bath condo with enclosed patio, use as den or office! Neutral 18'' tile throughout living areas, carpet in bedroom. Updated appliances, cooktop stove, rounded Formica counters, built in kitchen table.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9233 SW 8th Street
9233 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
979 sqft
Newly remodeled 2/2 in the great community of Boca Dunes. New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Floors with a Washer and Dryer in the unit. Be first to enjoy this freshly redone unit Beautiful Boca Raton.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9235 SW 8th Street
9235 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
979 sqft
Beautifully updated and freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath top floor condo overlooking the golf course in highly sought after all ages community the Isle of Boca Dunes.
1 of 1
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
22741 SW 64th Way
22741 Southwest 64th Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22741 SW 64th Way in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Sandalfoot Cove
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
32 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
15 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1498 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1743 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1391 sqft
Charming community offers contemporary features, including chef-inspired kitchens, spacious open floor plans, and fantastic views. On-site fitness center, pool with deck, grilling area, and lighted tennis court.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10225 Sleepy Brooke Way
10225 Sleepy Brook Way, Watergate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home with large shed in back of property. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms! No HOA, quick move in!
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6957 PINES CIRCLE
6957 Pines Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEVER LIVED IN END UNIT! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9835 Three Lakes Cir
9835 Three Lakes Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
Updated 3 bed 2 bath condo on first floor with canal view. Washer and dryer in unit. Close to A rated schools, shopping, dining, and houses of worship. Available 8/1/2020. All ages welcome.
1 of 11
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
10720 Eureka St
10720 Eureka Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1399 sqft
BOCA RATON FL--PALMETTO PINES----3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND POOL----ALL TILE----PETS OK WITH NON REF DEPOSIT BASED ON BREED----1ST LAST AND SECURITY REQUIRED----EASY TO SHOW
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6921 PINES CIRCLE
6921 Pines Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1425 sqft
Built in 2018. This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome Features Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 1 Car Garage,Fenced Backyard, Recessed Lighting, and Custom motorized blinds.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4713 NW 7th place
4713 Northwest 7th Place, Deerfield Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1st Month and Security deposit only, Tenet is responsible for renter's insurance, Call listing agent by the lock Box number, Association fees $125,00 Per applicant over 18 years old
