richmond heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 PM
334 Apartments for rent in Richmond Heights, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
11624 SW 135th Ln
11624 Southwest 135th Lane, Richmond Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 bedrooms 2 bath, split bedroom plan single family house. Double car garage available June 1, 2020. Substantially remodeled. Spacious eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with built out closet & dressing area. 3 french door exits to the yard.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
11535 Lincoln Blvd
11535 Lincoln Boulevard, Richmond Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
EXCELLENT SINGLE FAMILY HOME OFFERS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHS. FULLY UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & DETACHED ISLAND. TILED THROUGHOUT. ACCORDION SHUTTERS. HOME WAS UPDATED 5 YEARS AGO. LARGE BACK YARD.
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
10730 SW 151 st
10730 SW 151st St, Richmond Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1160 sqft
Home or rent - Property Id: 108518 Charming home for rent ! Owners are very motivated to rent ! contact for more Info Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108518 Property Id 108518 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5375169)
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Three Lakes
33 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13566 SW 118th Path
13566 Southwest 118th Passage, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 + garage home in gated community, Bonita Lakes. Tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fantastic master suite with custom closets, dual sinks, and jetted tub.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
9821 SW 165th Ter
9821 Southwest 165th Terrace, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
Beautifully and tastefully remodeled unit in Fairway Park! Freshly painted, all new kitchen (including granite countertops), updated bathrooms, large shed in the backyard, and more! Also features a bonus in-law studio with separate entrance.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
11010 SW 160th St
11010 Southwest 160th Street, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1367 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths home, single family home. Ceramic tile floors, fenced yard, Large living area, Accordion Shutters, plus family room. Close to schools, shopping, public transportation and easily accessible to major highway.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15020 SW 89th Ct
15020 Southwest 89th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
North Palmetto Bay Single Family home recently painted awaits its next family. This 3/2 which actually can function as a 4/3 or 3 bedroom + office and 3 bathroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14134 Southwest 120th Court
14134 Southwest 120th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
14134 Southwest 120th Court Apt #3-14, Miami, FL 33186 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12525 SW 124th Ct
12525 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
BEAUTIFUL, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE IN PEACEFUL, SAFE/SOUGHT AFTER KENDALL BREEZE COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14391 SW 120th Ct
14391 Southwest 120th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
This townhome features 3 beds/2.5 baths with large kitchen overseeing the dining/living area. High ceiling in master bedroom and walk in closet. Only 2 vehicles per unit HOA MANDATE. Fenced patio with no back neighbors.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12326 SW 123rd St
12326 SW 123rd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Absolutely gorgeous 4/2.5 bathroom * Corner* town home. "THE OLYMPIA" the most sought after town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze. This beautiful home features an open floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
11621 SW 117th Ct
11621 Southwest 117th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
CHARMING AND SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME WITH LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS IN THE SECOND FLOOR AND GUEST BATHROOM IN A OFFICE ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED, IN A WALKING DISTANCE OF PUBLIX, BANKS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16020 SW 91st Ct
16020 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15837 SW 91st Ct
15837 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful, totally remodeled corner townhouse is a joy to see. It's located on a quiet street in the desirable Palmetto Bay Community. The tiled kitchen living and dining areas open to a screened patio for private outdoor space.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12231 SW 124th Ct
12231 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KENDALL BREEZE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, LAMINATE FLOORS UPSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL ROD IRON AND WOOD STAIRCASE.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
King Court
2 Units Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Richmond Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,050.
Some of the colleges located in the Richmond Heights area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Richmond Heights from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
