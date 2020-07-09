Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table racquetball court garage hot tub sauna tennis court valet service

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. The Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments in Miami, FL 33131 is less than 10 minutes from downtown Miami and 6 minutes from the University of Miami. Smoke free apartment homes feature washers and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies with ocean or downtown views. Upgraded apartments have hardwood floors, energy saving appliances, cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops and large roman baths. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly, gated community has 24 hour concierge services, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, 24 hour fitness center, tennis and racquetball courts. Valet parking, in house maid service, dry cleaning, convenience store, on site recycling and on site car wash bay. Located 8 miles from Miami International Airport and within walking distance of Mary Brickell Mall. Guarantors welcome!