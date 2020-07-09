All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments

1111 Brickell Bay Dr · (305) 930-7912
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 807 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 709 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Unit 809 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

See 17+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. Aug 9

$3,259

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. Jul 26

$3,259

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Unit 1402 · Avail. Aug 30

$3,279

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
valet service
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. The Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments in Miami, FL 33131 is less than 10 minutes from downtown Miami and 6 minutes from the University of Miami. Smoke free apartment homes feature washers and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies with ocean or downtown views. Upgraded apartments have hardwood floors, energy saving appliances, cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops and large roman baths. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly, gated community has 24 hour concierge services, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, 24 hour fitness center, tennis and racquetball courts. Valet parking, in house maid service, dry cleaning, convenience store, on site recycling and on site car wash bay. Located 8 miles from Miami International Airport and within walking distance of Mary Brickell Mall. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 (1-2 bedroom), $1500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $60
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $75/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. Other, assigned. Guest Valet Parking is available for guests for $2.00 per hour. Other, assigned. Guest Valet Parking is available for guests for $2.00 per hour.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments have any available units?
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments has 41 units available starting at $1,669 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments have?
Some of Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments offers parking.
Does Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments has a pool.
Does Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments have accessible units?
No, Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

