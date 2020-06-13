AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 42 Ave 940
940 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathroom TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT COMMUNITY OF WATERSTONE. Property features tiled through out the first floor and wood on the stairs and second floor. Great neighborhood, close to schools and shopping center.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1677 SE 27th Ct 107
1677 Southeast 27th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. This property has tile flooring throughout the entire house including bedrooms. All bedrooms have new tiles.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1581 NE 8th St
1581 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
18 Bedrooms
1/1 APARTMENT FIRST FLOOR. VERY SPACIOUS GATED. ASSIGNED PARKING AND QUIET PLACE.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1261 SE 27th St
1261 Southeast 27th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
815 sqft
Remarkable 2bed/2bath 2nd story unit with serene lake views from your master bedroom, New laminate floors and tile throughout. Venetia Gardens Gated community offers 24hr security, Community pool, 1 Assigned parking space and ample guess parking.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Keys Gate
1 Unit Available
2870 Dunwoodie Place
2870 Dunwoodie Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1980 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1010 Northeast 42nd Avenue
1010 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
1760 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
967 NE 36th Ave
967 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Live in one of the most desirable family oriented community at Homestead. Pool, Gym and Guard Gate. Two Floors House with Four Bedrooms. Spacious living, dining and family room. New vinyl in bedrooms, tile on first Floor. Home ready to move in.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2190 SE 2nd St
2190 Southeast 2nd Street, Homestead, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful modern 6 bedroom and 4 bath single family home in the gated community of Ventanas del Sol! Very spacious for a great family. Nice updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
1976 Southeast 23rd Road
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL 33035 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
2900 Southeast 12th Road
2900 Southeast 12th Road, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
822 sqft
900 Southeast 12th Road Apt #105-28, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue Apt #102-26, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Huge beautiful Townhouse for Rent!!!.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2921 SE 13th Ave
2921 Southeast 13th Road, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Nice apartment 2 bed's and 2 bath's. Gated community with 24hrs security.Near to Florida Keys entrance, Florida Turnpike, Homestead Base, supermarket's and schools! Section 8 welcome!!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2615 SE 14 AVE
2615 Southeast 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298580 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2863 SE 15 RD
2863 Southeast 15th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298548 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 Jefferson dr
1400 Jefferson Drive, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1195 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Lakeview Near turnpike & shopping - Property Id: 114148 Beautiful recently remodeled condo 3/ 2, first floor, corner unit, full lake view from master bedroom, kitchen, living room, dining room & 2nd & 3rd bedroom partial lake

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2307 NE 42 CIR
2307 Northeast 42nd Circle, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
2307 Marbella Cove - 3 Bed 3 bath available July 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362088)

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1270 SE 28th Ct
1270 Southeast 28th Court, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SECTION 8 FRIENDLY! Completely remodeled, first floor unit in the highly desired and gated community of Venetia Gardens. The home features 2 bedrooms with walk-in-closets and 2 full baths. Additional private storage room right outside the front door.

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
1640 Southeast 23rd Way
1640 Southeast 23rd Way, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
1640 Southeast 23rd Way Apt #1640, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1650 NE 33rd Ave
1650 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1379 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom unit in Malibu Bay! This property will not disappoint, featuring a spacious layout with living room, dining room, and family room area. All tile floors downstairs, and carpeted upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
436 SW 8th Ave #2.
436 Southwest 8th Avenue, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
250 sqft
GREAT PROPERTY 1 BED 1 BAD, HOMESTEAD, APPROVAL IN TWO DAYS, READY TO MOVE IN, EXCELLENT TWO STORIES MULTI-FAMILY BUILDING. 12 UNITS.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2650 SE 16 Te #105 Homestead
2650 Southeast 16th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
GREAT 1ST FLOOR 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LARGE AND SPACIOUS CONDO AT KEYS COVE, FRIDGE, STOVE, MICROWAVE AND KITCHEN CABINETS DISHWASHER AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT NICE BACKYARD LOTS OF AMENITIES RECREATION CENTER, POOL ETC.

Median Rent in Homestead

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Homestead is $1,202, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,524.
Studio
$972
1 Bed
$1,202
2 Beds
$1,524
3+ Beds
$2,098
City Guide: Homestead
Moving to Homestead
The new construction in Homestead has attracted younger people. The median age of a big section of the city is under 30 years old, which is young by everyones standards, except teenagers who think they will be 18 years old forever. The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment is quite reasonable for Florida and for being so close to all the joys Miami can deliverlike higher rents, higher house prices, traffic congestion, higher crime rates, and so many other delights.

Having said that, the average rent in Homestead cant really be called cheap. It is possible to find cheaper apartments in this community-like city, which is why it attracts people who want to live in South Miami but wouldnt consider living in the heart of the big tourist town. So if you decide you really want to live in Homestead, its time to get your act together already! The nicest and most affordable rental apartments go quickly. Duh. Homestead is easy to reach, so theres no need to make any unusual arrangements for getting your stuff to this fine city. You will need proof of income, a completed rental application, an application deposit, possibly a non-refundable fee, and a willingness to let total strangers access your credit report and find out you were late on a Macys payment in 2003.

It is possible to find really nice, brand new property rentals at affordable rental rates. Nice includes a separate dining area, kitchen loaded with appliances, two baths (yes.two!), walk-in closet, living room, and a patio or balcony. Some advertise themselves as being in tropical seclusion and most have tons of amenities like a swimming pool (no alligators allowed!) and a clubhouse. Since Homestead is small, you may decide to periodically escape to Miami to remind yourself why you chose to live outside the big city. If you rent an apartment that comes with a tropical view and soft breezes, it may not be necessary to get a periodic dose of car exhaust fumes and traffic lights.

The median rent in Homestead varies depending on whom you ask. Those figures include apartments and houses. There are plenty of luxury apartments that rent for well beyond $1,000. The higher the rent goes, the more tropical the view, and the more ocean breezes thrown in at no additional charge.

Renters will find there are different types of rentals that include single-family homes, rowhouses, and small and large apartment complexes. As mentioned, Homestead had to rebuild after the hurricane hit, so over half of the homes and apartments are new, meaning they were build after the year 2000.

Neighborhoods
Now that you know Homestead is a bit of old and a lot of new, where should you rent? That depends on your particular tastes in properties and how many ocean breezes you want included in your rent. It is difficult to understand, but there are people who really dont care about tropical views. Who are these people? They are more interested in a view consisting of a separate bedroom for the kids or a view of affordable rent checks. Homestead has an overall 10%-vacancy rate, and the majority of it is made up of two neighborhoods. Here are some neighborhoods to consider:

Southwest Neighborhood: Starting with the oldest, most historic area, the Southwest Neighborhood is a mixed bag of rentals. Once a thriving community, the 1980s saw it decline, but mostly because of age. Now it is making a comeback as a historic area but is certainly in need of redevelopment. If you are interested in renting in an area that is probably on the verge of being trendy once again, this is a good choice. However, it is a low-rent area right now waiting for some cosmetic surgery.$

Coopertown and Fortymile Bend: Homesteads largest area is the Coopertown and Fortymile Bend area. Rental rates are close to the median for the city. This is the city's most remote area, but that is said with tongue in cheek, because nothing is truly remote in South Florida anymore. It is remote though in terms of the fact that the area is not densely populated. This is a neighborhood that is predominantly occupied by families, so its a good place to rent a house or apartment that can accommodate you, a spouse, and a couple of kids. $$$$

Modello: Modello is the next largest neighborhood area, though considerably smaller than Coopertown, and another popular area. It is closest to the east coast of Florida and the Homestead Bayfront Park is thrown in for good measure. Most of this neighborhood is single-family homes, but there are nice places to rent in thisfamily-friendly area.$$$

Allapattah: Located on Floridas east coast, the neighborhood is an older one. Being close to the water, it is more densely populated than other Homestead neighborhoods. It is mostly single-family homes of all sizes, but there are some apartments for rent. If nautical themes appeal to you, then check out this area.$

Naranja: The urban neighborhood of Naranja is a mix of apartments and single-family homes. The western edge is defined by South Dixie Highway, which is a busy thoroughfare. It is one of the newer areas and was probably built to accommodate a return of the population after the hurricane. This is an excellent area to look for places to live in because the rents are in the medium range, and there is a good selection apartment buildings.$$

Nest of Neighborhoods: There are many other neighborhoods that are like a nest of areas because they are so close together. They are wedged between the large area of Coopertown and Fortymile Bend and Allapattah. These are popular neighborhoods that are close to shopping centers and restaurants. $$$

Life on the Homestead
Homestead is close to alligators--lots of them--but only because the city is a mere 10 miles from the Everglades National Park. Fortunately, alligators prefer swamps to grass lawns and a historic downtown, so you can expect to live in peaceful coexistence. Now that the recession is over (kind of), new construction of homes and apartment buildings has picked up, so you can find a shiny new place to call home if you just look. You might find yourself renting a 1-bedroom apartment next to a student though, since Miami-Dade College has a Homestead campus located downtown. Students or alligators? What a choice!

Actually, Homestead is on the upswing, which was inevitable since it is so close to Miami. The city website touts it as having a small-town atmosphere with lots of parks and community centers. The Homestead Bayfront Park has a marina and markets itself as being at the gateway to the Florida Keys and is right next to Biscayne National Park.

You cant keep a good city down, and so Homestead is becoming more popular all the time. If you dont want to be "found" then you will have to go somewhere else. Homestead made the mistake of getting in the way of a big hurricane, but it learned its lesson. Being close to Biscayne National Park and a gateway city to the Everglades has certainly been in the citys favor. It is an interesting mix of new, like the Homestead Miami Speedway, and old, like the Historic Downtown District listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The weather is beautiful and mild most of the year. By the way, if you ever do feel the urge to see alligators, you can always visit the Everglades Alligator Farm, which just happens to be located in Homestead. Gator nation, indeed!

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Homestead?
In Homestead, the median rent is $972 for a studio, $1,202 for a 1-bedroom, $1,524 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,098 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Homestead, check out our monthly Homestead Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Homestead?
Some of the colleges located in the Homestead area include Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Homestead?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Homestead from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, and Miramar.

