/
/
/
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 AM
68 Apartments For Rent Near Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
26 Units Available
Oakland Forest
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
6 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1100 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakland Forest
2851 N Oakland Forest Dr #111
2851 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
844 sqft
******AVAILABLE AUGUST 3 Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakland Forest
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2440 NW 33rd St #1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004
2622 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
****Available IMMEDIATELY** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
Lake Emerald 118 207
118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
920 sqft
***Available IMMEDIATELY***** Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald! Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
5200 NW 31 ST unit J176
5200 NW 31 Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE-CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
North Corals
4501 North East 18th Avenue
4501 NE 18th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna today at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bathroom halfplex in the heart of delightful Florinada neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2505 NW 31st Ct
2505 NW 31st Court, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Updated 3bed 2 1/2 bath townhome at The Oaks, a gated community. Great Location - near 95. this bright and spacious unit has been painted a soft gray (new photos coming) with wood flooring through out. Washer and dryer on the second floor.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
2691 S Course
2691 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifuly Furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo overlooking the Golf Course In Palm Aire Country Club. Wood flooring in living area with BRAND NEW carpet in the bedroom. Lg Walk In Closet. Eat in Kitchen.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
340 Northeast 57th Court
340 Northeast 57th Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Dream kitchen, granite white cabinets. Dining room, spacious bedrooms, interior laundry room. Deck. Fenced yard. Small pets welcome. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-lauderdale-fl?lid=12892562 (RLNE5408413)
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Rock Island
2100 Nw 24th Terrace
2100 Northwest 24th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1358 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Fort Lauderdale. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
214 Lake Pointe dr #103
214 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
890 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. LARGE SCREENED-IN PATIO WITH SERENE LAKE VIEW, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE, DINING AND SHOPPING. NO PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1871 NW 36th St
1871 Northwest 36th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1667 sqft
This is the ticket. Fully furninshed private home with heated pool. Ocean access from the wide canal. Some Bridges. Deeded dock. Wonderful place to hang your hat. Master bath off pool area. Out door shower and hot tub.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
659 W Oakland Park Blvd
659 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
685 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1st floor furnished condo in a wonderful Senior Community. Must be at least 45 yrs old. Very well appointed throughout. Prime location near Heated pool, Clubhouse common laundry, parking. The complex has also been renovated.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
611 NE 29th Dr
611 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1127 sqft
Del Mare Estates Luxury Apartments - Property Id: 278286 Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
3360 NW 6th Ave
3360 Northwest 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
725 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home with large kitchen and BRAND NEW Frigidaire Gallery appliance and Bosch dishwasher. Large open living room area with updated wood plank flooring, Tommy Bahama style palm fan and lead glass front door.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1991 NW 32nd Ct
1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875 This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
206 Lake Pointe Dr
206 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.