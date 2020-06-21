7265 Southwest 89th Street

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $2,175/month rent. $2,175 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Apartment Condo in the Heart of Dadeland at 305-332-7529 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.