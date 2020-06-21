All apartments in Kendall
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

7265 Southwest 89th Street

7265 Southwest 89th Street · (954) 934-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL 33156
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. Jun 30

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
parking
pool
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $2,175/month rent. $2,175 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Apartment Condo in the Heart of Dadeland at 305-332-7529 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7265 Southwest 89th Street have any available units?
7265 Southwest 89th Street has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7265 Southwest 89th Street have?
Some of 7265 Southwest 89th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7265 Southwest 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7265 Southwest 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7265 Southwest 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7265 Southwest 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7265 Southwest 89th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7265 Southwest 89th Street does offer parking.
Does 7265 Southwest 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7265 Southwest 89th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7265 Southwest 89th Street have a pool?
Yes, 7265 Southwest 89th Street has a pool.
Does 7265 Southwest 89th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 7265 Southwest 89th Street has accessible units.
Does 7265 Southwest 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7265 Southwest 89th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7265 Southwest 89th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7265 Southwest 89th Street has units with air conditioning.
