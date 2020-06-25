All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
9745 Touchton Road #103
9745 Touchton Road #103

9745 Touchton Rd 103 · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Windy Hill
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

9745 Touchton Rd 103, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
IL Villagio - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo on the Southside of Jacksonville in the sought after community of IL Villagio! This ground floor unit has stainless steel appliances, and granite counters! The Il Villagio community offers a community pool, basketball court, fitness room, and tennis court! Tenant to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in, per HOA: All (fully completed) paperwork is required to be turned into the management office for board approval 10 days prior to move in. Failure to obtain board approval prior to tenant move will result in a $25 per day fine up to $1000 dollar until paperwork is turned in

(RLNE3587813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Road #103 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Road #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Road #103 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Road #103's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #103 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Road #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #103 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #103 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #103 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #103 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Road #103 has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #103 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
