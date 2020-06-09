2BR/2BA Townhome is gated community of Osprey Branch. Attached single car garage with downstairs laundry room. Living room, open kitchen with breakfast bar. All wood flooring throughout. basic cable and internet included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9400 UNDERWING WAY have any available units?
9400 UNDERWING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.