Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

9400 UNDERWING WAY

9400 Underwing Way · No Longer Available
Location

9400 Underwing Way, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
2BR/2BA Townhome is gated community of Osprey Branch. Attached single car garage with downstairs laundry room. Living room, open kitchen with breakfast bar. All wood flooring throughout. basic cable and internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 UNDERWING WAY have any available units?
9400 UNDERWING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9400 UNDERWING WAY have?
Some of 9400 UNDERWING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 UNDERWING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9400 UNDERWING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 UNDERWING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9400 UNDERWING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9400 UNDERWING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9400 UNDERWING WAY offers parking.
Does 9400 UNDERWING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9400 UNDERWING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 UNDERWING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9400 UNDERWING WAY has a pool.
Does 9400 UNDERWING WAY have accessible units?
No, 9400 UNDERWING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 UNDERWING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 UNDERWING WAY has units with dishwashers.

