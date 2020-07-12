173 Apartments for rent in Craven, Jacksonville, FL

/
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
4 Units Available
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious closets, private patios and wood-style flooring. Common amenities for residents include a BBQ area, a business center and a swimming pool. Located close to major expressways.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated April 17 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1081 sqft
Located in the charming residential Mandarin area of Jacksonville Florida, Indigo Isles has the apartment homes you’ve been searching for! With three spacious floor plans, we are sure to have the perfect home for you.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8880 Old Kings Rd. So. #36
8880 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1834 sqft
- 8880 Old Kings Rd. So. #36 Baymeadows The Preserve At San Jose (32257) Base Rent....................................$ 1250.00 Electric.....................................Jea Gas...............................................
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9023 LATIMER RD W
9023 Latimer Road West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1696 sqft
Immaculate maintained brick beauty in Brierwood. 3 bed/2bath with wood burning fireplace, screened lanai and courtyard entry 2 car garage. Very private fenced back yard. Inside laundry room and all appliances convey.
1 of 18
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
9421 OSPREY BRANCH TRL
9421 Osprey Branch Trail, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1284 sqft
Well maintained, nice 3 bedroom condo on the ground floor in the heart of Mandarin close to schools, shopping, and dining. One of the bedrooms is off the dining area and would be a perfect home office or bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Craven
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4077 Laurelwood Drive
4077 Laurelwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1345 sqft
Mandarin townhome awaits your arrival! - This Lovely nestled 3 bedroom townhome offers newly updated luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout! Eat In Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, private backyard with a peaceful water view and 2 car garage.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8300 Plaza Gate W. Unit 1072
8300 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1027 sqft
Beauclerc Lakes - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Beauclerc Lakes! Two master suites! Landlord may consider pet with non-refundable pet fee. (RLNE4790077)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4833 Reef Heron Cir
4833 Reef Heron Cir, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2043 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES, STAINLESS APPLIANCS, PLANK STYLE TILE, GRANITE COUNTERS, 2 CAR GARAGE, IN AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD: EGRET'S LANDING OF MANDARIN
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3775 San Viscaya Drive
3775 San Viscaya Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
1930 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4314 Plaza Gate Ln S
4314 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
860 sqft
Located of Baymeadows, between San Jose Blvd and Old Kings Rd, well situated next to lush Tomahawk Park walking trails'. It is within minutes from supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, and I-95, making it easy commute to different parts of the city.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9536 Armelle Way #3
9536 Armelle Way, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
940 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Available in Villa Beauclerc! - 9536 Armelle Way #3 Two bedroom two bath condo available in centrally located Villa Beauclerc! New paint throughout, washer and dryer in unit, and patio area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3801 CROWN POINT RD
3801 Crown Point Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1026 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Condo just minutes from schools, shopping, dining, and more! Downstairs features open living/dining combo with, kitchen, laundry, and updated half bath.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8079 Village Gate Ct
8079 Village Gate Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse - Property Id: 313707 Lovingly kept home, laminate flooring in living room and dining room overlooking screened in porch and a partially fenced backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD
10062 Hawks Hollow Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1642 sqft
Mandarin POOL home on a huge lot. Don't miss out on this updated 3/2 in a quiet neighborhood. Walk in through the foyer directly into the great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace.
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3668 WINDMOOR DR
3668 Windmoor Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
4088 sqft
Great Opportunity to rent a custom Arthur Rutenberg home in the gated Westbourne Square Community! This magnificent solid concrete block home has a unique open and airy floor plan featuring an amazing master, 2 bedrooms downstairs that share a Jack
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8306 BARQUERO CT N
8306 Barquero Court North, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Enjoy this fully renovated, single family, one story house with tremendous lake views!! Located on a quiet cul de sac in a gated community, this house has it all. Updated bathrooms, newer flooring and a 2 car garage await the next renters.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9950 HAWKS HOLLOW RD
9950 Hawks Hollow Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1629 sqft
Spacious Well Maintained Beautiful 3BR/2BA House with Two Car Garage in Cul-De-Sac. Huge Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Formal Dining Room can also be Den or used an Office. Split Bedroom Plan with Large Bedrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9764 SUMMER GROVE WAY
9764 Summer Grove Way West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1482 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with single car attached garage for rent in Summer Grove! This unit boasts almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space! Nice wood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E
8160 San Jose Manor Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
615 sqft
This 1 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3616 DARNALL PL
3616 Darnall Place, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3007 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled 4bedroom 4full bath house with large inground pool. This split floor plan 4 bedroom house has been completely remodeled in 2017.
