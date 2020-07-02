Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8713 RIBBON FALLS LN
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM
8713 RIBBON FALLS LN
8713 Ribbon Falls Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8713 Ribbon Falls Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2.5 TOWNHOME LOCATED IN CONVENIENT LOCATION! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING!1ST FLOOR OFFERS; LIVING/DINING COMBO*KITCHEN*1/2 BATH*2ND FLOOR 3 BEDROOMS*2 BATHS*UTILITY*SCREEN PORCH OVERLOOKS PRESERVE AREA*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have any available units?
8713 RIBBON FALLS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have?
Some of 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN currently offering any rent specials?
8713 RIBBON FALLS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN pet-friendly?
No, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN offer parking?
Yes, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN offers parking.
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have a pool?
Yes, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN has a pool.
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have accessible units?
No, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN has units with dishwashers.
