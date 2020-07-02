All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8713 RIBBON FALLS LN
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

8713 RIBBON FALLS LN

8713 Ribbon Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8713 Ribbon Falls Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2.5 TOWNHOME LOCATED IN CONVENIENT LOCATION! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING!1ST FLOOR OFFERS; LIVING/DINING COMBO*KITCHEN*1/2 BATH*2ND FLOOR 3 BEDROOMS*2 BATHS*UTILITY*SCREEN PORCH OVERLOOKS PRESERVE AREA*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have any available units?
8713 RIBBON FALLS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have?
Some of 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN currently offering any rent specials?
8713 RIBBON FALLS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN pet-friendly?
No, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN offer parking?
Yes, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN offers parking.
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have a pool?
Yes, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN has a pool.
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have accessible units?
No, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8713 RIBBON FALLS LN has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia