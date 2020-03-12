7740 Southside Blvd #3305

Amenities

Completely remodeled unit in Sonoma! - **AVAILABLE NOW*



This condo is a first floor unit and features tile floors throughout the entire unit. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Beautiful new dark espresso cabinets. Very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom floorplan with over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and direct access to screened in patio. This unit is a must see!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



