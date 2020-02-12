All apartments in Jacksonville
7740 Southside Blvd #105
7740 Southside Blvd #105

7740 Southside Blvd 105 · No Longer Available
Location

7740 Southside Blvd 105, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
online portal
carpet
Cute 1 bedroom located in the heart of Southside! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Sonoma Southside is a resort-styled condominium community featuring three spacious floorplans crafted to offer all residents a grand lifestyle at an exceptional value. Situated on over 22 lush, tropically landscaped acres near Tinseltown, this private gated community represents a true investment in your way of life. Located across from Deerwood Golf & Country Club, Sonoma Southside's proximity to downtown and the beaches makes it minutes from everywhere you want to be.

This condo is a first floor unit and features upgraded black appliances, carpet throughout and a screened in patio that faces preserve!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Southside Blvd #105 have any available units?
7740 Southside Blvd #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 Southside Blvd #105 have?
Some of 7740 Southside Blvd #105's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #105 currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Southside Blvd #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #105 is pet friendly.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #105 offer parking?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #105 does not offer parking.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #105 have a pool?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #105 does not have a pool.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #105 have accessible units?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
