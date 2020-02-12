7740 Southside Blvd #105

Amenities

Cute 1 bedroom located in the heart of Southside! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Sonoma Southside is a resort-styled condominium community featuring three spacious floorplans crafted to offer all residents a grand lifestyle at an exceptional value. Situated on over 22 lush, tropically landscaped acres near Tinseltown, this private gated community represents a true investment in your way of life. Located across from Deerwood Golf & Country Club, Sonoma Southside's proximity to downtown and the beaches makes it minutes from everywhere you want to be.



This condo is a first floor unit and features upgraded black appliances, carpet throughout and a screened in patio that faces preserve!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



