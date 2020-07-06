All apartments in Jacksonville
7288 US Open Blvd
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

7288 US Open Blvd

7288 US Open Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7288 US Open Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- This home has a screened in porch, comes with lawn care and pest control included, a storage shed for tenant use, fireplace, walk in closets, well water, sprinkler system, and water softener!
Arlington/ Forest Hills
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Gas stove, refrigerator with icemaker and water dispenser, dishwasher and garbage disposal
LAUNDRY: Washer and Dryer included!
FLOORING: Tile/ laminate/ carpet
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat and AC
PARKING: 2 car garage!
PETS: Sorry, pets not allowed.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
LEASE TERM: 12 months

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7288 US Open Blvd have any available units?
7288 US Open Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7288 US Open Blvd have?
Some of 7288 US Open Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7288 US Open Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7288 US Open Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7288 US Open Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7288 US Open Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7288 US Open Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7288 US Open Blvd offers parking.
Does 7288 US Open Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7288 US Open Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7288 US Open Blvd have a pool?
No, 7288 US Open Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7288 US Open Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7288 US Open Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7288 US Open Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7288 US Open Blvd has units with dishwashers.

