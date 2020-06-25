All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

5675 Akra Ave

5675 Akra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5675 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
-

(RLNE2082575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5675 Akra Ave have any available units?
5675 Akra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5675 Akra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5675 Akra Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5675 Akra Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5675 Akra Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5675 Akra Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5675 Akra Ave offers parking.
Does 5675 Akra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5675 Akra Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5675 Akra Ave have a pool?
No, 5675 Akra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5675 Akra Ave have accessible units?
No, 5675 Akra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5675 Akra Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5675 Akra Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5675 Akra Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5675 Akra Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
