Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
560 SERENADE CR E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
560 SERENADE CR E
560 E Serenade Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
560 E Serenade Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in condition.Three bedroom two bath with great room and fireplace. Large fenced back yard. Convenient to Navy base and beach. Fresh paint with new floors and carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 560 SERENADE CR E have any available units?
560 SERENADE CR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 560 SERENADE CR E have?
Some of 560 SERENADE CR E's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 560 SERENADE CR E currently offering any rent specials?
560 SERENADE CR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 SERENADE CR E pet-friendly?
No, 560 SERENADE CR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 560 SERENADE CR E offer parking?
Yes, 560 SERENADE CR E offers parking.
Does 560 SERENADE CR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 SERENADE CR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 SERENADE CR E have a pool?
No, 560 SERENADE CR E does not have a pool.
Does 560 SERENADE CR E have accessible units?
No, 560 SERENADE CR E does not have accessible units.
Does 560 SERENADE CR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 SERENADE CR E does not have units with dishwashers.
