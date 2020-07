Coventry Park Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cc payments e-payments game room guest suite internet access internet cafe online portal

Looking for the best Jacksonville apartment home with premium amenities and luxury apartment features? Look no further than Coventry Park at Southpoint. When you tour the Coventry Park apartment community you will find urban sophistication, modern luxuries, hi-tech amenities, responsive customer service, and an eco-conscious environment. Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units in the heart of Southpoint, this Jacksonville community offers surprises around every corner. Within one of Jacksonville’s most coveted neighborhoods, Coventry Park is just a short drive to the Town Center Mall. Discover the differences when you tour Coventry Park’s upscale living environment. This is your escape from apartment row.