Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4743 RAMONA BLVD

4743 Ramona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4743 Ramona Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Very lovely brick home in the desirable Murray Hills community. Recently remodeled kitchen. Separate dining room. Large living room. Closed in front porch. One very nice bathroom.Covered carport and a very large garage with w/d hookup and lots of storage area.No sign on property.All details to be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 RAMONA BLVD have any available units?
4743 RAMONA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4743 RAMONA BLVD have?
Some of 4743 RAMONA BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 RAMONA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4743 RAMONA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 RAMONA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4743 RAMONA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4743 RAMONA BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4743 RAMONA BLVD does offer parking.
Does 4743 RAMONA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 RAMONA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 RAMONA BLVD have a pool?
No, 4743 RAMONA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4743 RAMONA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4743 RAMONA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 RAMONA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4743 RAMONA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
