4743 Ramona Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Murray Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Very lovely brick home in the desirable Murray Hills community. Recently remodeled kitchen. Separate dining room. Large living room. Closed in front porch. One very nice bathroom.Covered carport and a very large garage with w/d hookup and lots of storage area.No sign on property.All details to be verified.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4743 RAMONA BLVD have any available units?
4743 RAMONA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.