2946 Rogero Road

2946 Rogero Road
Location

2946 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Jacksonville, Florida. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,667 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all white appliances, 1 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 Rogero Road have any available units?
2946 Rogero Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2946 Rogero Road currently offering any rent specials?
2946 Rogero Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 Rogero Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2946 Rogero Road is pet friendly.
Does 2946 Rogero Road offer parking?
Yes, 2946 Rogero Road does offer parking.
Does 2946 Rogero Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2946 Rogero Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 Rogero Road have a pool?
No, 2946 Rogero Road does not have a pool.
Does 2946 Rogero Road have accessible units?
No, 2946 Rogero Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 Rogero Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2946 Rogero Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2946 Rogero Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2946 Rogero Road does not have units with air conditioning.
