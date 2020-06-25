All apartments in Jacksonville
202 COURAGEOUS CT S
202 COURAGEOUS CT S

202 Courageous Court South · No Longer Available
Location

202 Courageous Court South, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 COURAGEOUS CT S have any available units?
202 COURAGEOUS CT S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 202 COURAGEOUS CT S currently offering any rent specials?
202 COURAGEOUS CT S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 COURAGEOUS CT S pet-friendly?
No, 202 COURAGEOUS CT S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 202 COURAGEOUS CT S offer parking?
Yes, 202 COURAGEOUS CT S offers parking.
Does 202 COURAGEOUS CT S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 COURAGEOUS CT S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 COURAGEOUS CT S have a pool?
No, 202 COURAGEOUS CT S does not have a pool.
Does 202 COURAGEOUS CT S have accessible units?
No, 202 COURAGEOUS CT S does not have accessible units.
Does 202 COURAGEOUS CT S have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 COURAGEOUS CT S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 COURAGEOUS CT S have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 COURAGEOUS CT S does not have units with air conditioning.
