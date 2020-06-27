Rent Calculator
Last updated October 31 2019 at 2:39 PM
1478 15TH ST
1478 West 15th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1478 West 15th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint and Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Rental! Get it before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1478 15TH ST have any available units?
1478 15TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1478 15TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1478 15TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 15TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1478 15TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1478 15TH ST offer parking?
No, 1478 15TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1478 15TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 15TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 15TH ST have a pool?
No, 1478 15TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1478 15TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1478 15TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 15TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1478 15TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1478 15TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1478 15TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
