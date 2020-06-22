All apartments in Jacksonville
1224 W 23RD ST
1224 W 23RD ST

1224 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1224 West 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 W 23RD ST have any available units?
1224 W 23RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1224 W 23RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1224 W 23RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 W 23RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1224 W 23RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1224 W 23RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 1224 W 23RD ST offers parking.
Does 1224 W 23RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 W 23RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 W 23RD ST have a pool?
No, 1224 W 23RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1224 W 23RD ST have accessible units?
No, 1224 W 23RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 W 23RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 W 23RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 W 23RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 W 23RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
