Home
Jacksonville, FL
1104 S SHORES RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1104 S SHORES RD
1104 South Shores Road
No Longer Available
Location
1104 South Shores Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
Excellent location!! Hardwood floors, sep dining room, sep sunroom. Fireplace in living room. The old world charm you expect from a home in this area. Fenced back yard with garage. Nice corner lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1104 S SHORES RD have any available units?
1104 S SHORES RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1104 S SHORES RD have?
Some of 1104 S SHORES RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1104 S SHORES RD currently offering any rent specials?
1104 S SHORES RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 S SHORES RD pet-friendly?
No, 1104 S SHORES RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1104 S SHORES RD offer parking?
Yes, 1104 S SHORES RD offers parking.
Does 1104 S SHORES RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 S SHORES RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 S SHORES RD have a pool?
No, 1104 S SHORES RD does not have a pool.
Does 1104 S SHORES RD have accessible units?
No, 1104 S SHORES RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 S SHORES RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 S SHORES RD does not have units with dishwashers.
