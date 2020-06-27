Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10232 OAKRIDGE ST
Last updated August 28 2019 at 3:07 PM
1 of 12
10232 OAKRIDGE ST
10232 Oakridge Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
10232 Oakridge Street, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Huge open yard with lots of trees and the country living feeling right off of Lem Turner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10232 OAKRIDGE ST have any available units?
10232 OAKRIDGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10232 OAKRIDGE ST have?
Some of 10232 OAKRIDGE ST's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10232 OAKRIDGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
10232 OAKRIDGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10232 OAKRIDGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 10232 OAKRIDGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10232 OAKRIDGE ST offer parking?
Yes, 10232 OAKRIDGE ST offers parking.
Does 10232 OAKRIDGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10232 OAKRIDGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10232 OAKRIDGE ST have a pool?
No, 10232 OAKRIDGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 10232 OAKRIDGE ST have accessible units?
No, 10232 OAKRIDGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10232 OAKRIDGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10232 OAKRIDGE ST has units with dishwashers.
