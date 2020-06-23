6317 Hamlin Reserve Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful brand single family home, professionally designed Ashton Woods three bedroom home in Hamlin Reserve. model features an open kitchen with upgraded 42" dark maple cabinets, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Your large master suite with walk in closet homes complete with dual sinks and oversized shower in the bathroom , residents can relax or entertain at the private amenity center complete with a community pool and clubhouse, meet friends for coffee and shopping at the future Village Center, or stroll through the neighborhood on the walking trails.

Beautiful brand single family home .